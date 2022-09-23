‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ First Look: Golda Rosheuvel Begins Her Reign in Prequel

India Amarteifio stars as the younger version of Rosheuvel's character in the Netflix series co-written by Shonda Rhimes.

The royal reign of Queen Charlotte goes back to the beginning, thanks to a “Bridgerton” prequel series.

Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” focuses on Golda Rosheuvel, who plays the titular role in Regency Era-set hit show “Bridgerton.” India Amarteifio stars as the younger version of her character. “Queen Charlotte” will chart the rise and love life of the royal lead; executive producer Shonda Rhimes co-wrote the novel that the series is based on alongside “Bridgerton” creator Julia Quinn.

The “Bridgerton” Queen Charlotte spinoff show captures how a young Charlotte met and married King George, cementing her royal status. The novel, published by William Morrow Group at HarperCollins imprint Avon Books, will also be a jumping-off point to address the racially inclusive Regency Era as seen in the Netflix series.

The official logline reads: Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this “Bridgerton”-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in “Bridgerton.”

“Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity,” Rhimes said in a press statement. “I can’t wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience.”

Not much is known about the show other than the fact that it’s an origin series focused on Queen Charlotte’s love life and rise to queendom prior to seeing her on the series. We’ll also see younger incarnations of Lady Danbury (played by Adjoa Andoh) and Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) on the series. Rhimes writes the series and serves as an executive producer alongisde Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

Meanwhile, “Bridgerton” Season 3 centers on the love story between Penelope Featherington aka Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). What gossip will swirl this time around, once Lady Whistledown is in love? The #Polin romance is just one part of the complicated Season 3 drama which includes Penelope (Coughlan) seeking out suitors and at first trying to forget about lost love Colin, who later sets out to help her find a husband…all while falling for her the whole time.

“When his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly,” the official Season 3 synopsis reads, in part. “Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

The “Bridgerton” bubble only continues to expand…

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is coming soon.

Check out the first look image below.

