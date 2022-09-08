The World Mourns Queen Elizabeth II: See Tributes from World Leaders, Celebrities

Prince William, Prince Harry, and most of Hollywood mourned the history-making monarch who died at age 96.

After ruling Britain for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II is now being mourned by the world.

The queen died at age 96 after some months of health complications. Her eldest son, Prince Charles of Wales, is now king, with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, next in line for the throne.

The queen died after being placed under medical supervision and a rescheduled Privy Council meeting. The monarch passed away at her Scottish Highlands estate, Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II, a direct descendent of Queen Victoria, was born in 1926 and became queen after the death of her father King George VI in 1952. The queen wed Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947 and had four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. Philip died in April 2021 after retiring from royal duties in 2017. Queen Elizabeth II is the second-longest reigning monarch in world history.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official Buckingham Palace Twitter page wrote. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Related Queen Elizabeth II Dead at Age 96, Buckingham Palace Confirms

Watch Prince Philip's Funeral: How to Watch and Livestream the Event in the U.S. Related 7 New Netflix Shows in September 2022 -- and the Best Reasons to Watch

35 Disturbing Foreign Films to Watch, from Gaspar Noé to Takashi Miike

Queen Elizabeth’s son, now King Charles III, released a statement remembering the matriarch.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” King Charles III wrote. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

The statement concluded, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Helen Mirren, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in Oscar-winning “The Queen,” took to Instagram to honor the late monarch. “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility,” Mirren wrote.

President Joe Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States.” His full address added that the queen was “more than a monarch, she defined an era” and was a “steadying presence and source of comfort and pride for generations” (via Deadline).

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon tweeted, “The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world. Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family.”

France President Emmanuel Macron wrote, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

Prime Minister of the State of Israel Yair Lapid penned, “On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service. May her memory be for a blessing.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote, “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Canadian President Justin Trudeau penned, “It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.”

Walt Disney executive Bob Iger wrote, “The world has lost an extraordinary person, Queen Elizabeth. I always respected and appreciated her energy, dedication, fortitude…her deep sense of duty….and the fact that she loved her job and her people loved her back. The true and sad end of an era….”

The queen was famously portrayed in Hollywood by Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton in Netflix’s “The Crown,” as well as Emma Thompson, Helen Mirren, Kristin Scott Thomas, Sarah Gadon, Jeannette Charles, Jane Alexander, Maggie Sullivan, and in an animated feature by Vanessa Redgrave.

See below for tributes to the late queen.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 8, 2022

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

Today, Americans join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 8, 2022

It is with deepest sorrow that the Royal British Legion marks the death of our Sovereign and Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen has served as Patron of the Royal British Legion since 6 February 1952. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/ZajIo7p6fS — Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) September 8, 2022

Statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1/3) pic.twitter.com/kDN6cW8Njp — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II served our nation for 70 years with unrivalled grace, dignity and purpose. My statement as I join the nation in mourning her loss: pic.twitter.com/93GLoRMG8Y — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) September 8, 2022

It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was the world’s longest serving Head of State and one of the most respected personalities worldwide. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the British people. pic.twitter.com/6ASDFGSk43 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 8, 2022

I feel honored to have met HM Queen Elizabeth, and I am very sad to hear of her passing. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people. https://t.co/fPbpAt5ILv — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 8, 2022

I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracanã. Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever. pic.twitter.com/13xyilesGT — Pelé (@Pele) September 8, 2022

There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others. We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GkLpqyovlh — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 8, 2022

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service. May her memory be for a blessing. pic.twitter.com/ZWm26wiVKx — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth on her 21st birthday: “I declare before you all, that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service” …A promise fully kept. Rest in peace. 😢 #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/0HVNStL9cu — Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth ll. The embodiment of strength, dignity and unwavering commitment to her vow. May you be at peace beside His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg. Long Live The King. pic.twitter.com/SbnhCl4tsm — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) September 8, 2022

Becky and I mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. She was an exemplary servant to the United Kingdom and dear friend to America. I will never forget her playing the Star-Spangled Banner at Buckingham Palace after 9/11. Her extraordinary legacy will endure. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) September 8, 2022

The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service.

On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family. https://t.co/o2XqGJMF2S — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 8, 2022

The world has lost an extraordinary person, Queen Elizabeth. I always respected and appreciated her energy, dedication, fortitude…her deep sense of duty….and the fact that she loved her job and her people loved her back. The true and sad end of an era…. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) September 8, 2022

The club has issued a statement regarding this evening's game at Old Trafford, following the death of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022

Today we celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II who reigned with style, grace, and strength. We all admired her and when she spoke, we listened. In her own words: “The true measure of our actions is how long the good in them lasts.” pic.twitter.com/oqKJAI4Y4F — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) September 8, 2022

Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.