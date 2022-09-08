×
Back to IndieWire

The World Mourns Queen Elizabeth II: See Tributes from World Leaders, Celebrities

Prince William, Prince Harry, and most of Hollywood mourned the history-making monarch who died at age 96.

10 mins ago

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) receives flowers from the crowd during her visit to Federation Square in downtown Melbourne on October 26, 2011. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II rode a royal-themed commemorative tram and met massive, adoring crowds as she walked a red carpet through Melbourne's Federation Square. AFP PHOTO / POOL / ALEX COPPEL (Photo credit should read ALEX COPPEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II

AFP via Getty Images

After ruling Britain for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II is now being mourned by the world.

The queen died at age 96 after some months of health complications. Her eldest son, Prince Charles of Wales, is now king, with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, next in line for the throne.

The queen died after being placed under medical supervision and a rescheduled Privy Council meeting. The monarch passed away at her Scottish Highlands estate, Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II, a direct descendent of Queen Victoria, was born in 1926 and became queen after the death of her father King George VI in 1952. The queen wed Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947 and had four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. Philip died in April 2021 after retiring from royal duties in 2017. Queen Elizabeth II is the second-longest reigning monarch in world history.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official Buckingham Palace Twitter page wrote. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Related

Related

Queen Elizabeth’s son, now King Charles III, released a statement remembering the matriarch.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” King Charles III wrote. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

The statement concluded, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Helen Mirren, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in Oscar-winning “The Queen,” took to Instagram to honor the late monarch. “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility,” Mirren wrote.

President Joe Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States.” His full address added that the queen was “more than a monarch, she defined an era” and was a “steadying presence and source of comfort and pride for generations” (via Deadline).

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon tweeted, “The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world. Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family.”

France President Emmanuel Macron wrote, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

Prime Minister of the State of Israel Yair Lapid penned, “On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service. May her memory be for a blessing.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote, “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Canadian President Justin Trudeau penned, “It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.”

Walt Disney executive Bob Iger wrote, “The world has lost an extraordinary person, Queen Elizabeth. I always respected and appreciated her energy, dedication, fortitude…her deep sense of duty….and the fact that she loved her job and her people loved her back. The true and sad end of an era….”

The queen was famously portrayed in Hollywood by Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton in Netflix’s “The Crown,” as well as Emma Thompson, Helen Mirren, Kristin Scott Thomas, Sarah Gadon, Jeannette Charles, Jane Alexander, Maggie Sullivan, and in an animated feature by Vanessa Redgrave.

See below for tributes to the late queen.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Television and tagged


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox
ad