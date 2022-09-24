1 Show, 3 Networks, 8 Seasons: ‘Queer as Folk’ Canceled

Peacock canceled the reboot after one season.

Peacock’s “Queer as Folk” reboot has officially come to an end.

The show, which premiered in June and reimagined the landmark gay series in New Orleans, was created by Russell T. Davies and Stephen Dunn. It starred Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell and had been praised for featuring a much more diverse cast than previous takes on the property. The unapologetically political reboot was also noteworthy for taking on contemporary issues facing the gay community, such as mass shootings at gay bars (survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando served as consultants).

Dunn took to social media to break the news of its cancellation on Friday night.

“It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as ‘Queer As Folk,'” Dunn wrote in an Instagram caption. “This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family,” he wrote next to a photo of the cast. “We know how much it’s meant to the fans and while we’re heartbroken we won’t get to make more episodes, we wanna thank everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda. We’re so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show.”

With three iterations of the show airing over the past two decades, “Queer as Folk” fans have likely gotten used to saying goodbye.

The original series, created by Davies, aired on England’s Channel 4 from 1999-2000. That show was centered around the lives of three men (Aiden Gillen, Craig Kelly, and Charlie Hunnam) exploring the gay scene in Manchester near Canal Street. It only ran for two seasons, but an American reboot airing on Showtime premiered in December 2000 and kept the brand alive for five more years. The Pittsburgh-set reboot was developed by Ron Cohen and Daniel Lipman and starred Gale Harold, Randy Harrison, and Hal Sparks. That show enjoyed a five-season run, ultimately ending in August 2005.

