‘Raymond & Ray’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor Dig Up Their Dead Dad

The AppleTV+ film, written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia and produced by Alfonso Cuarón, premieres in October.

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor are two half-brothers with a whole lot of problems.

The duo star as the titular Raymond and Ray for the upcoming AppleTV+ dramedy “Raymond & Ray,” premiering October 21 on the streamer. Raymond and Ray come to terms with their estranged father’s death by attending his funeral and dredging up their past — emotionally as well as literally, as the pair grab actual shovels to dig up their father’s grave.

Raymond and Ray then embark on a road trip to get to know their deceased father. Their path leads them to a nurse (Sophie Okonedo) who cared for their dad, as well as their dad’s mistress (Maribel Verdú) and her son (Maxim Swinton), who is their other half-brother. Oscar Nuñez, Vondie Curtis-Hall, and Todd Louiso also star.

“The old man was always screwing with us,” Raymond (McGregor) says to Ray (Hawke) in the trailer. “But forgiveness is good.” Ray later replies, “It’s going to take a whole lot more than a hole in the ground to get the old man out of your head.”

“Raymond & Ray” was written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia (“Albert Nobbs”). Alfonso Cuarón produces the film.

Co-lead McGregor called the film an “unusual story” that he “couldn’t wait” to star in during the 2022 TIFF premiere of “Raymond & Ray,” via The Hollywood Reporter. McGregor and Hawke mark their first onscreen collaboration after both being attached to another feature 15 years ago that never got off the ground. “It felt really natural from the first moment we started, it feels like we’ve worked together our whole lives,” Hawke said.

Both McGregor and Hawke recently starred in Disney+ streaming IP franchises, with McGregor reprising his “Star Wars” role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the eponymous series, and Hawke making his MCU debut with “Moon Knight.” McGregor also is slated to lead series “A Gentleman in Moscow,” while Hawke joins “The Whites” series as well. Hawke can also be seen in Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and stars opposite Pedro Pascal in Pedro Almodovar’s upcoming queer cowboy Western short film “A Strange Way of Life.”

“Raymond & Ray” premieres in theaters on Friday, October 14 and will be streaming on AppleTV+ on Friday, October 21. Check out the trailer below.

