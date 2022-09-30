Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Lives: Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp Cast in ‘Northman’ Follow-Up

Eggers thought his long-gestating vampire movie might be cursed — but the project is finally starting to take shape.

After years of false starts, it looks like Robert Eggers is finally going to make his “Nosferatu” movie. Deadline has reported that Bill Skarsgård has signed on to play the eponymous bloodsucker, with Lily-Rose Depp in talks to join the cast as the woman who falls in love with him. There is no update on when the film might begin production, though the film is now being developed by Focus Features (which previously backed Eggers’ “The Northman.”)

Close observers of Eggers should know that the director has spent years trying to bring his take on Nosferatu to life. The film almost went into production before “The Northman,” with Harry Styles and Anya Taylor-Joy (though Styles was set to play a human character rather than the vampire).

“It’s fallen apart twice. I’ve been trying to get the word out because the word did carry that Harry Styles was going to be in the movie,” Eggers previously told IndieWire of his attempts to get the project made. “And I just wonder if Murnau’s ghost is telling me, like, you should stop.”

Eggers’ “Nosferatu” will be the second remake of F.W. Murnau’s “Dracula” adaptation, with the first coming from none other than Werner Herzog. While Eggers praised Herzog’s German film pedigree and admitted that he was undeniably qualified to direct the film, he has some issues with Herzog’s movie that he thinks could be rectified in his upcoming film.

“Herzog’s movie — for me, and I love Herzog, he’s one of my favorite directors — but I do feel like it is uneven,” Eggers said. “Love the score, love [Isabelle] Adjani, love [Klaus] Kinski, but, like front-lit night scenes, what? That’s just Herzog doing Herzog. But the best sequence of that movie, for me, is getting to the castle with Das Rheingold, and I don’t even know if it makes sense in the film even though it’s awesome. But at the same time because of German history and German cinema history, it was his right to do that film, and he needed to do that film. I don’t know. Maybe Murnau’s telling me I don’t have the right.”

