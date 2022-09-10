‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer: Ben Mendelsohn’s Marvel Limited Series Teases Major MCU Crossover

Nick Fury returns to the MCU in 2023 with "Secret Invasion," a six-episode Disney+ crossover about Skrulls living on Earth.

The wait is (almost) over for Marvel’s “Secret Invasion.”

Disney unveiled a trailer for the upcoming series at D23, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

Creator Kyle Bradstreet serves as head writer, with Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim directing the six-episode series. The cast also includes Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman reprising their existing MCU roles, as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and more.

“Secret Invasion” has been teased since as early as “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” when Jackson’s Nick Fury turned out to be a shape-shifting alien skrull the whole time. At the end of “WandaVision,” a skrull approaches Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and invites her to meet with Fury in space.

The skrulls themselves, starting with Mendelsohn’s Talos, were introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019’s “Captain Marvel” as villains, but later turned out to be layered, misunderstood, and surprisingly funny beings. Talos teams up with Fury and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) to fight the enemy Kree and save his family. Since the destruction of their home planet of Skrullos in 1985, Skrulls have sought refuge on Earth while disguised as humans, culminating in an attempted takeover in “Secret Invasion” (not to be confused with the 2025 film “Avengers: Secret Wars”).

“Secret Invasion” first debuted as a multi-issue comic in 2008 from writer Brian Michael Bendis, drawn by Leinil Francis Yu. The comics are an ambitious and widespread superhero crossover including members of the Young Avengers and Fantastic Four — who fans are itching to see enter the MCU — and other teams like the Mighty Avengers and Secret Warriors. The series will explicitly follow suit as part of Phase 5, but likely with fewer characters and storylines than the comic. But trust Marvel to make the most of six episodes, tying together existing and beloved superheroes and laying groundwork for exciting future projects.

“Secret Invasion” will premiere in spring 2023 on Disney+.

