‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ to Open AFI Fest 2022

Come and get it: Selena Gomez’s highly anticipated Apple Original films documentary just announced its world premiere at the 2022 AFI Fest.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” is set to open the annual American Film Institute (AFI) festival on November 2, hosting its opening night premiere at the famed TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Alek Keshishian (“Madonna: Truth or Dare”) directs the documentary centered on “Only Murders in the Building” actress and singer Gomez. The film chronicles the Emmy and Grammy nominee Selena Gomez’s journey from the heights of unimaginable superstardom through the lows of a very personal crisis and back again. The documentary is an Apple Original Film, produced by Interscope Films and Lighthouse Management & Media.

“I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc,” director Keshishian explained. “I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me. I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love.”

Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO, added that the film is as “profoundly powerful as it is personal.”

“Selena is a global force in art and entertainment, and we are honored to partner with her, Alek, and Apple to shine a light upon her journey in this beautifully crafted celebration of optimism, vulnerability, and hopefulness,” Gazzale stated.

The 2022 AFI Fest takes place exclusively in person from November 2 through 6 in Los angeles. The festival concludes with the closing night screening of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” starring Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, and David Lynch. The autobiographical film previously made its world premiere at TIFF. IndieWire critic David Ehlrich called the feature an “instructive deep cut than a classic in its own right” that “also does a brilliant job of enriching Spielberg’s best and most personal masterpiece.”

Tickets and passes to the 36th edition of the festival will be available in October.

Last year’s AFI Fest included screenings of “Tick, Tick, Boom,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “Parallel Mothers.” Similar to 2022 Tribeca, the selection of an actress-singer documentary for a streaming platform opens the festival. This year’s Tribeca hosted the world premiere of Netflix’s Jennifer Lopez doc, “Halftime,” near her Bronx childhood home.

