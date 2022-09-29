Seth Meyers Responds to Rachel Sennott’s NSFW Story: ‘Is There Any HR Problem Here?’

"You should advertise that with the internship," Sennott joked of her sexual exploits with "Late Night" alums.

The “Sex Lives of College Girls” has an even deeper link to the Seth Meyers thirst.

After Mindy Kaling’s HBO series included posters and de facto shrines to the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” host, “Bodies Bodies Bodies” actress Rachel Sennott proved that the fandom is real.

“I have a story that I’ve been waiting to tell you for a while, I want to say maybe five or six years,” Sennott told Meyers, holding up a photo of her former tweet that reads: “If I ever go on Seth Meyers I’m going to tell him that I gave my first blowjob to a guy who was an intern there and I picked him bc I thought interning at Seth Meyers was cool.”

“I needed to tell you that and it feels so surreal and so good,” Sennott joked.

The breakout “Shiva Baby” star explained, “The thing is, I grew up pretty religious. Everyone’s like, ‘You slut?’ But I was really, ‘I’m not going to have sex until I’m married. I’m not going to give a blowjob ever,’ which isn’t a rule in any religion, but I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not going to do it.’ And so anyways, I was like, I’m terrified of going to hell. All my drawings in my journal are like me burning in a fire. That’s how religion works.”

Sennott continued, “And so then I finally get to NYU, yeah, ‘school of sluts,’ I get there. I’m a virgin. I’m addicted to God and all my friends are like, ‘You need to have sex.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t. Not until I’m married.’ They’re like, ‘OK, if you’re not going to have sex, you need to at least give a blowjob.’ I’m like, ‘At least? That’s the one thing that I can’t do, ever!’ So I’m trying to pick this guy, you know, I need to find the right guy, this matters. We’re swiping on Tindr — this is a period piece — and I see a photo of a young man standing with you. And I was like, ‘OK whatever, he’s getting salads for him, that’s the guy I’m going to blow.'”

Sennott held up another past tweet reading, “How does Seth Meyers feel knowing the pictures he takes with his interns will inevitably become one of their dating profile pics?”

And now Sennott finally got her answer: Meyers responded, “Well, look, obviously I’m just incredibly honored and flattered to play even a very small part in this story. It never even occurred to me when I throw my arms around, you know, the bringers of salad for the photo that you’re just planting a seed of a beautiful tree.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Sennott said, “You should advertise that with the internship.”

Meyers joked, “Is there any HR problems here? Do I have any HR exposure?”

Later the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member tweeted, “So deeply grateful to @Rachel_Sennott for saving this story and telling it on our show.”

Sennott is set to star in HBO’s “The Idol” opposite The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, plus queer comedy “Bottoms” with Kaia Gerber, and “Brooke & Sam” about a young stand-up comedian turned au pair. Sennott additionally leads “Finalmente l’alba” from “My Brilliant Friend” director Saverio Constanzo, with Lily James and Joe Keery also starring.

So deeply grateful to @Rachel_Sennott for saving this story and telling it on our show https://t.co/yivL90r9g6 — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) September 29, 2022





