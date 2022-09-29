Seth Rogen, Pottery Maker: How ‘This Is the End’ Inspired Him to Get Into Design

Rogen names his pottery creations after films like "Point Break" and "Demolition Man."

Filming an end-of-the-world comedy prepared Seth Rogen to expand on his pottery pursuits during the pandemic lockdown.

“When we made ‘This Is The End,’ what was funny is that we built a house — like the whole thing was in this house, and me and my writing and directing partner, Evan [Goldberg] got really into the furniture, and the furniture design, and the fixtures, and the lighting and the materials, and all of a sudden, that was kind of the first time I unabashedly gave myself permission to really like this stuff in a lot of ways,” the Houseplant cannabis housewares and accessories founder told Vogue. “That movie really was actually the thing that led me to indulge in it. But I’ve always collected stuff.”

He added of selling his creations, “I have no desire to hoard these things for myself.”

“This Is the End” co-starred Jonah Hill, James Franco, Michael Cera, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, and Jay Baruchel in the 2013 comedy.

Related 'The Fabelmans' Screenwriter Tony Kushner on Adapting Steven Spielberg's Real Life: 'I Freaked Out'

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie -- Bartlett Time Related 7 New Netflix Shows in September 2022 -- and the Best Reasons to Watch

Oscars 2023: Best Picture Predictions

Rogen, who now stars in “The Fabelmans” and Emmy-nominated “Pam & Tommy,” noted that he used to read Juxtapose magazine in the 1990s which “became a weird backdoor route into high-end art and design in some ways, because a lot of those artists that I started to follow — Faile and Shepard Fairey, and KAWS — kind of then transitioned into that world.”

Rogen’s latest venture is Handmade by Seth with four original vases named after characters in “Point Break” and “Demolition Man” auctioned off. Rogen also modeled a lighter after his King Charles Cavalier Zelda, which will be for sale soon on his website.

Rogen also isn’t the only actor to be pursuing pottery: Brad Pitt voiced his love of British reality competition series “The Great Pottery Throw Down” and unveiled nine sculptures at a Finnish art museum earlier this year.

“It just feels right,” Pitt said at the exhibit opening. “To me, it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped, where am I complicit. For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.