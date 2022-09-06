‘Significant Other’ Trailer: Jake Lacy Dodges a Possessed Fiancée in Camping Nightmare Thriller

"It Follows" breakout Maika Monroe also co-stars in the Paramount+ film arriving October 7.

Jake Lacy is taking the leap into marriage. No, really: The trailer for Paramount+ horror film “Significant Other” shows the “White Lotus” alum plunging headfirst off a cliff to his death mere moments after proposing to his girlfriend. Anything to escape the cage of marriage, it seems.

“Significant Other” stars Lacy as Harry, an unsuspecting partner who is head over heels (literally) for fiancée Ruth, played by “It Follows” actress Maika Monroe. The couple go on a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest, where Ruth seems to tap into the more supernatural elements of the forest. As Ruth imagines Harry plunging to his gruesome death, the couple become more and more paranoid that they may not be alone. “Significant Other” premieres October 7.

The R-rated film also stars Teal Sherer and Loudon McCleery. “Significant Other” is directed and co-written by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, the filmmaking duo behind “Body” and “Villains.”

Lacy continues his nice guy casting following roles in “Girls,” “Obvious Child,” “Carol,” “Mrs. America,” and “High Fidelity.” Yet Lacy’s new take on twisted thrillers further deepens with upcoming true crime Peacock series “Friend of the Family,” co-starring Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks. “A Friend of the Family” is the latest series from “The Act” and “Candy” executive producer Nick Antosca, who serves as showrunner, EP, and writer. Alex Hedlund and Eliza Hittman also executive produce the series, with “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” director Hittman helming multiple episodes including the pilot.

“A Friend of the Family” centers on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose next-door neighbor, played by Lacy, seduced both parents in order to groom their daughter. The neighbor kidnapped the child multiple times over the course of years and assaulted her repeatedly. The series debuts October 6 on Peacock, one day before “Significant Other” premieres on Paramount+.

Emmy-nominated Lacy’s “Significant Other” co-star Monroe starred in this year’s thriller “Watcher” and is set to appear in Nick Cassavetes’ “God Is a Bullet” opposite Jonathan Tucker and Jamie Foxx next. Monroe has been a horror movie scream queen since her 2014 breakout “It Follows.” “Significant Other” also marks the second time Monroe has collaborated with filmmakers Berk and Olsen, with 2019’s “Villains.”

“Significant Other” premieres October 7 on Paramount+.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.