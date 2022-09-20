‘SNL’ Season 48 Hosts: Megan Thee Stallion, Miles Teller, and Brendan Gleeson Make Their Debuts

The trio make their "SNL" hosting debuts during Season 48 alongside the "SNL" cast sans fan favorites Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kate McKinnon.

Live from New York, it’s the “Saturday Night Live” Season 48 lineup!

The first three episodes, which kick off Saturday, October 1, will be hosted by Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, and Megan Thee Stallion. “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Teller will make his hosting debut during the Season 48 premiere, with Kendrick Lamar as the musical guest for the third time. The Pulitzer Prize, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner is currently on a world tour following the release of his album, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.”

The October 8 episode will feature “Banshees of Inisherin” star Gleeson, with Willow as musical guest; both Gleeson and Willow make their “SNL” debuts. “She-Hulk” actress and Grammy-winning singer Megan Thee Stallion hosts for the first time and serves as musical guest for the second time October 15. Her newest album “Traumazine” was out this year. “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video.

Season 48 marks the first season without longtime cast members Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and Kyle Mooney, as well as Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and featured player Aristotle Athari not returning.

Producer and series creator Lorne Michaels previously promised Season 48 would be a “year of change.”

“This will be a transition year,” Michaels said at the 2022 Emmy Awards. “Change years are always difficult but always exciting. There are new people. There are four new people at least for now.”

New featured players for Season 48 were previously announced, with comedians Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker joining the cast.

“A League of Their Own” alum Kearney makes history as the first non-binary “SNL” cast member. Co-stars Hernandez previously appeared on Telemundo’s “Acceso Total,” with Longfellow showcasing his comedic chops on NBC’s “Bring the Funny,” hosted by longtime “SNL” cast member Keenan Thompson. New featured players Walker has appeared on Comedy Central and has written for “Big Mouth” and Phoebe Robinson’s “Everything’s Trash.”

The remaining cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes (featured), Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson (featured), Punkie Johnson (featured), Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Sarah Sherman (featured), Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang.

Season 48 of “Saturday Night Live” will premiere on October 1 on NBC and Peacock. Subsequent episodes will stream the next day on Peacock. The sketch series won the Emmy again for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series earlier this year. “SNL” is the most Emmy-nominated show in television history and holds 93 Emmy wins, including awards for its specials and short form series.

