Sony Announces New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie and Later Dates for ‘Madame Web’ and Other Titles

"Spider-Man" prequel film "Madame Web" stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Adam Scott.

Sony announced a new “Karate Kid” film, over a decade since the Jaden Smith-led reboot.

The production company added three new movies to its 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule, including an untitled “True Haunting” movie from Screen Gems slated for January 6, 2023; a “Karate Kid” film for June 7, 2024; and a sequel to “Searching,” titled “Missing,” on February 24, 2023 starring Nia Long and Storm Reid.

Dakota Johnson-led “Spider-Man” prequel film “Madame Web,” also starring Adam Scott, Zosia Mamet, Sydney Sweeney, and Emma Roberts, was delayed from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024. The Columbia Pictures film will screen in IMAX, same as Aaron Taylor-Johnson superhero vehicle “Kraven the Hunter,” which now opens October 6, 2023 (originally set for January 13, 2023).

Chris Pratt’s “Garfield” from Columbia Pictures was also pushed back to May 24, 2024, Memorial Day weekend. “Madame Web” takes over its original premiere date of February 16, 2024.

The “Garfield” cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham, and Cecily Strong.

“Madame Web” is set to be an origin story of the clairvoyant comic-book character, played by Johnson — the character’s psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world. A mutant, the blind Madame Web first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man” comic No. 210. She specializes in predicting the future of spider-centric superheroes, with the film rumored to be Web meeting Peter Parker’s parents, played by Scott and Roberts, ahead of his birth.

An untitled Sony/Marvel Universe feature is now slated for July 12, 2024, delayed a month from its original June 7, 2024 date.

The only feature to be moved up is “65,” set now for March 10, 2023 after its original premiere of April 28, 2023. “65” stars Adam Driver, “In the Heights” breakout Ariana Greenblatt, and “Big Little Lies” alum Chloe Coleman, using a script from “A Quiet Place” creators Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. While the plot has been kept under wraps, the film has been in the works for years.

“For us, [’65’] was the project we wrote when ‘A Quiet Place’ came out and the studio decided it was going to be a franchise and sequel,” Woods explained during a virtual panel, as reported by The Knockturnal. “We wrote ‘A Quiet Place’ because we were tired of the sequels. The only movies that were being made were sequels and franchises and comic book movies. We wrote this movie in the wake of that.”

Beck added, “It’s one that’s been gestating in our heads for years and years.”

