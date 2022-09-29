‘Spoiler Alert’ Trailer: Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge Fall in Love and Terminal Illness

Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick") directs the adaptation of Michael Ausiello's bestselling memoir "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies."

“Looking back, this is less of a rom-com and more of a love story…”

So warns the trailer for “Spoiler Alert,” the adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir, “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.” Jim Parsons stars as entertainment journalist Michael, a man determined to live in a rom-com fantasy with his new love, photographer Kit (Ben Aldridge). Yet after Kit’s terminal cancer diagnosis, the couple are on borrowed time. The film captures their 14-year love story, culminating in Kit’s death.

“Spoiler Alert” will be released by Focus Features in select theaters December 2, followed by a nationwide rollout December 16. The film is directed by Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick”) and written by David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage. Emmy nominee Grant previously wrote “Smash,” “A Million Little Things,” and “Brothers and Sisters.” This is fellow Emmy nominee Savage’s first feature film.

The cast for “Spoiler Alert” also includes Sally Field, Bill Irwin, Jeffery Self, Nikki M. James, and “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski.

Author and TVLine founder Ausiello serves as an executive producer, along with Eric Norsoph and Jason Sokoloff. Lead star Parsons, director Showalter, Todd Spiewak, Alison Mo Massey, and Jordana Mollick produce.

“Spoiler Alert” additionally features Grammy nominated singer James Bay’s new song “One Life.”

Following Parsons’ Emmy-winning turn in sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” the actor starred in Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood” and “The Boys in the Band.” Parsons has also appeared in “Big Bang Theory” spin-off “Young Sheldon.” Parsons previously executive-produced short-form comedy series “Special.”

“Spoiler Alert” premieres after fellow queer rom-com “Bros” makes history as the first big-budget studio all-queer rom-com ever. Billy Eichner wrote and stars in the film opposite Luke MacFarlane. “Bros” premiered at 2022 TIFF, with IndieWire’s Ryan Lattanzio calling the feature a “gay version of our ’90s rom-coms when the genre was at its best.”

“Spoiler Alert” premieres December 2 in select theaters, with a nationwide rollout on December 16.

