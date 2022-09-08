‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 Teaser: Patrick Stewart Plays Picard One Last Time

The Paramount+ series debuted a first look at its third and final season, premiering February 16.

Patrick Stewart brings Picard to screens for a third and final time on Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Picard.”

Premiering February 16, “Picard” debuts a new starship, the U.S.S. Titan, and brings the original “Star Trek: The Next Generation” crew from the U.S.S. Enterprise-D back together to save Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). The teaser for Season 3 launched during Paramount+’s “Star Trek Day” on September 8.

The 10-episode season of “Picard” marks Stewart reprising his iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard after seven seasons on “The Next Generation” and two previous “Picard” seasons. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd also star.

“This message is for Admiral Jean-Luc Picard,” McFadden’s Dr. Beverly Crusher says in the trailer. “We need your help.”

Stewart dismissed dubbing the “Next Generation” appearances in “Picard” Season 3 as a “reunion” of sorts, but rather an emphasis on the weighty storylines ahead for characters in peril.

Related 'Star Trek' Cast and Creator's Ashes Will Be Flown to Space for 'Graveyard Orbit'

Quality Wins Out: The Best New 'Star Trek' Show Is Biggest Paramount+ Debut for the Franchise Related The Best 30 LGBTQ Movies and TV Shows Streaming on Netflix Right Now

The 15 Best Thrillers Streaming on Netflix

“It is not a reunion,” Stewart said during a panel discussion, via Variety. “It is an essential gathering of all of the most essential elements of ‘Star Trek: the Next Generation’ coming together to do what they do best.”

Terry Matalas serves as executive producer and showrunner for Season 3 of “Picard,” along with executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin. “Picard” is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Showrunner Matalas previously stated that the “Picard” storyline comes full circle.

“It’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise,” Matalas explained. “It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire ‘Star Trek: Picard’ team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in Season 3.”

Paramount+’s “Star Trek Day” also included updates on “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 5, “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Star Trek: Prodigy,” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Earlier this year, “Strange New Worlds” made history on the streamer for being the most-watched “Star Trek” original series debut on Paramount+ ever.

“Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 premieres February 16 on Paramount+.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.