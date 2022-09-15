‘Rogue Squadron’ Taken Off Disney Release Schedule, ‘Next Goal Wins’ Gets a Date, and More

The "Star Wars" spinoff no longer has a release date — but "Inside Out 2" now does, along with Barry Jenkins' "Mufasa: The Lion King."

Patty Jenkins’ “Star Wars” film “Rogue Squadron” has been officially removed from the Disney release date calendar.

Originally scheduled for a December 22, 2023 release date, the film has not yet begun production. While Taika Waititi is currently helming his own still-untitled “Star Wars” installment with a December 2025 release date, the writer/director’s long-awaited Searchlight Pictures film “Next Goal Wins” finally is on track to be released, with an April 21, 2023 date.

“Next Goal Wins” stars Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss and tells the true story of a Dutch-American coach’s efforts to lead the American Samoa national football team.

“Haunted Mansion,” led by Tiffany Haddish and Owen Wilson, has been pushed back from March 10, 2023 to August 11, 2023, while “Snow White,” starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, lands in theaters on March 22, 2024. An untitled Marvel film also was moved from February 16, 2024 to August 9, 2024.

As for the animated features, Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” is set for a June 14, 2024 release. Meanwhile, “The Lion King” sequel “Mufasa: The Lion King,” from Oscar winner Barry Jenkins, will premiere July 5, 2024.

“Elio” from Pixar is out March 1, 2024, along with “Wish” later this year on November 22, 2023.

Here’s the full list of Disney updates courtesy of the studio:

“Haunted Mansion” (Disney), previously dated on 3/10/23, moves to 8/11/23

Untitled Disney Live-Action Movie (Disney), previously dated on 8/11/23, is removed from schedule

“Next Goal Wins” (Searchlight) is now dated on 4/21/23

“Wish” (Disney) is the updated title of previous Untitled Disney Animation dated on 11/22/23

“Rogue Squadron” (Disney), previously dated on 12/22/23, is removed from schedule

Untitled Marvel (Disney), previously dated on 2/16/24, moves to 9/6/24

“Elio” (Disney) is the updated title of previous Untitled Pixar, dated on 3/1/24

“Disney’s Snow White” (Disney) is the updated title of previous Untitled Disney Live Action, dated on 3/22/24

“Inside Out 2” (Disney) is the updated title of previous Untitled Pixar, dated on 6/14/24

“Mufasa: The Lion King” (Disney) is the updated title of previous Untitled Disney Live Action, dated on 7/5/24

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.