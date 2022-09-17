Steve Martin Clarifies Comments About Retirement: ‘It’s a Little Overstated’

Longtime collaborator and "Only Murders in the Building" co-star Martin Short also expressed his hope that Martin will continue working.

Steve Martin made some waves recently when he hinted that he might retire after “Only Murders in the Building” eventually ends. The murder mystery comedy, which Martin co-created and stars in alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez, continues to be a ratings juggernaut, but the comedy legend indicated that it might be his last project.

“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin said at the time. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

He also added that his family life makes him less inclined to take on projects that require him to travel (“Only Murders in the Building” films in New York City, where he lives).

“I have a family life that’s really fun,” Martin said. “To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I’m not willing to do that anymore. I can’t disappear for three months.”

But as it turns out, this might not be it. Speaking to E! on the Emmys red carpet (via People), Martin clarified his comments and revealed that he isn’t planning to completely disappear any time soon. While he is content with his current slate of work and has little interest in looking for more, Martin plans to stay busy with his television schedule, writing books, and touring his live comedy act with Martin Short.

“It’s a little overstated,” Martin said. “They asked me, ‘Do you think about retirement?’ I said, ‘Well this is it. I’m doing a television show, I’ve got a book coming out and I’m touring with [Short]. That kind of is my retirement — that’s what it’s going to look like.'”

Martin Short agreed with the sentiment, joking that he hopes his frequent collaborator keeps working so that they can both remain professionally relevant.

“I can’t imagine him ever retiring,” Short said. “I hope not, because then you know what happens to me.”

“Only Murders in the Building” has already been renewed for a third season, and Hulu appears to be eager to keep making the series. Season 1 was nominated for 17 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and took home three trophies for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

