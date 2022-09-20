Sundance Unveils 2023 Online Platform, Ticketing Details

Sundance returns to full in-person operations as usual next year — but with a more accessible online parallel than ever for audiences not in Park City.

The Sundance Institute announced today key aspects of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival (taking place January 19-29, 2023), including ticketing details, on-sale dates, venues, and the festival online platform. While the 2023 festival will resume full in-person operations, an online parallel will be available for audiences not in Park City, Utah. Online screenings begin January 24.

Passes and packages will go on sale to the public starting on October 17. Online ticketing packages will be on sale starting December 13. Individual tickets for the public go on sale beginning January 12, 2023. Special pre-sale access for passes and packages is available on October 13 to Sundance Institute members at the storyteller and supporter levels, as well as the Utah locals ticket package. For even earlier access, Sundance Circle donors will be able to purchase festival passes and packages beginning October 4. All members can purchase individual tickets early beginning on January 11, 2023.

Brand new for the upcoming festival is the world cinema package, available both in-person and online. These ticket packages provide fans with 10 tickets to international documentary and fiction feature films in the program. Sundance is also introducing the SLC youth pass, which will provide attendees ages 18 to 25 a discounted rate of $200 to experience the Festival around Salt Lake City. Back by popular demand is the locals package. A special offer to all Utah residents, this package includes 10 tickets to in-person screenings for the entire festival with early access to ticket selection before single-film ticket sales go public.

The festival will also increase its in-person footprint from last year’s COVID-limited plans, with additional screens in both Park City and Salt Lake City.

Meanwhile, the festival online platform is now live. Included on the platform are a preview of all of this year’s ticket offerings and a comprehensive how-to guide for the in-person and online experiences, with more information to be added leading up to and throughout the Festival. Visit festival.sundance.org for more.

Sundance recently announced that the festival has tapped IndieWire co-founder Eugene Hernandez to lead as director beginning in 2024. He will head up Sundance’s public programming initiatives beginning this fall.

