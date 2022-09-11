‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg Debuts a Star-Studded Take on His Own Childhood

Rapturously received at TIFF, the autobiographical film hits theaters on November 11.

Steven Spielberg has amassed one of the most eclectic filmographies in cinema history, with films ranging from “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” to “Schindler’s List.” From Civil War period pieces to sci-fi blockbusters where dinosaurs roam the Earth again, the two-time Oscar winner has tackled just about every subject imaginable. Sometimes it seems as if all that’s left to do is to make a movie about himself.

Which is exactly what he did with “The Fabelmans.” Spielberg’s latest directorial effort is a fictionalized account of his own childhood in Arizona after World War II, focusing on the formative years that led to him developing an interest in filmmaking. “The Fabelmans” is also one of the only Spielberg movies that he wrote himself, making the project even more personal for the director.

Spielberg’s investment in the film is so strong that he is making his first trip to the Toronto International Film Festival to premiere it. Spielberg films usually skip festivals altogether because there’s no need to drum up anticipation. The decision to show “The Fabelmans” in Toronto suggests that a strong Oscar campaign may follow.

“The Fabelmans” is directed by Steven Spielberg, working from a script he co-wrote with Tony Kushner. The film stars Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, David Lynch, Gabriel LaBelle, and Julia Butters.

The film is undeniably the most personal work that Spielberg has ever done, and the responsibility of starring in such an important project to a legendary director was not lost on stars like Paul Dano.

“Somebody like Steven making a film about his life and you’re playing a version of his father… the stakes felt really high,” Dano said. “You’re embodying one of the most important, influential, complicated figures in [Spielberg’s] life. It was incredible to see how much of this was in his work the whole time. He’s sharing a piece of himself that I find very moving. There’s a real gift in it, when somebody of that stature and at that level of artistry is willing to do that.”

“The Fabelmans” made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before opening in theaters on November 11. Watch the official trailer below:

