‘The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10’ Trailer: 30 New Scrumptious Challenges Await

The 10th season of “The Great British Baking Show” centers on 12 new contestants and more than an oven’s full of new challenges, including a special nod to U.S. viewers. The Netflix series returns September 16, with new episodes released every Friday.

Per an official press statement, Collection 10 features a “new batch of contestants who bring their best to the big white tent, whipping up cakes, biscuits, breads, and more.” Thirty challenges await the dozen competitors with one task being to perfect the “classic American cake.”

Thousands of the best home bakers applied to compete on Season 10, with a supermarket checkout person explaining to audiences that baking on the series has long been her dream.

Another contestant wonders aloud if judge Paul Hollywood’s famous blue eyes will make him look like a “White Walker” from HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Hollywood and returning judge Prue Leith are tasked with sampling the smattering of delicious treats baked up by the greatest British bakers to date.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas serve as co-hosts for the reality competition series.

Like previous seasons, the tenth installment will present competitors with three challenges over the course of a weekend, ranging from a signature bake to a technical bake and a showstopper bake, each with a different theme. This season’s theme options include “astounding cakes,” signature sandwiches, and more. Aside from Cake Week, other themed weeks include Mexican Week, Custard Week, pizza-themed Bread Week, Halloween Week, and Patisserie Week.

While the new season marks the tenth season for “The Great British Baking Show” in the U.S., it is the 13th season to air in the U.K. under the title “The Great British Bake Off.” Each episode will premiere three days prior in the U.K. compared to the Netflix streaming in the U.S.

Judge Leith recently told People magazine that after seven years on the series, contestants have now been opting to design cakes in more “wonderfully modern” ways, including “lots of mirror glazes, lots of informal and organic piping, lots of decoration with fresh flowers and naked sides.”

Leith said, “It’s all very modern and beautiful. That impressed me.” She even requested a recipe from one of the contestants to try at home.

Check out the trailer for “The Great British Baking Show” below.

