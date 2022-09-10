‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer: Baby Yoda Gets a Little Bit Older

The first teaser trailer for Season 3 of the "Star Wars" series dropped during the D23 Expo on Saturday. Watch it here.

It’s easy to forget that, before “The Mandalorian” was released, people wondered if a live-action “Star Wars” television show could ever work. Some even thought it was downright blasphemous to take the franchise away from the big screen. But Jon Favreau’s Western-influenced series proved that those concerns were unnecessary, as “The Mandalorian” has become one of the most popular “Star Wars” properties in recent memory.

New “Star Wars” series like “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Andor” are continuously being rolled out, but “The Mandalorian” remains the crown jewel in Lucasfilm’s television library. Nearly two years have gone by since the completion of Season 2, but the thunderous applause that the cast received in Hall D23 was a reminder that enthusiasm has not waned in the slightest.

Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Amy Sedaris, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Swallow, and Carl Weathers all took the stage to promote the series. But before getting to the highly anticipated Season 3 trailer, the cast reflected on what the show’s success has meant.

“To describe the journey is practically impossible,” Pascal said. “I wouldn’t be here meeting all of these amazing people. It’s insane. It’s exhausting. To be in this kind of company that have been there from the beginning and that continue to emerge… but I’m gonna stop talking because I want this to be about everyone else.”

“It’s an honor, and an utmost pleasure to be working with visionaries,” Esposito said. “I’m grateful to Dave Filoni, I’m grateful to John Favreau, I’m grateful to Kathy and Disney.” But he added that nothing is as important than the massive support that “Star Wars” fans have given the series over the years. He believes that the franchise continues to resonate so strongly with fans because everyone can see parallels between the epic themes and their own lives.

“It is the hero’s journey that matters,” Esposito said. “It is that you can see yourself.”

They then dropped a new trailer that reveal that the stakes are getting higher than ever for Pascal’s titular hero, with Baby Yoda getting older and other Mandalorians out to get him.

Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” begins streaming on Disney+ in 2023. You can watch the new trailer below:

