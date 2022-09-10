D23 Debuts ‘The Marvels’ Trailer: Brie Larson Saves the World with Iman Vellani

Nia DaCosta directs the Marvel mash-up film bringing "Captain Marvel" and Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel" together onscreen, and D23 audiences caught first footage in Anaheim.

Brie Larson is back as Captain Marvel, but this time, she has a whole cohort of fellow female superheroes.

Following the 2019 film “Captain Marvel,” sequel “The Marvels” is a continuation of Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” starring Iman Vellani as the titular teen Marvel hero. “The Marvels” marks the first time Carole Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Vellani) have teamed up since their crossover moment in the “Ms. Marvel” finale with Larson’s post-credits cameo.

The first trailer for the continuation is, appropriately, tuned to the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic Planetary.” We see Teynoah Parris’ Monica up in space with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) only for some type of portal to open up and swap Monica with Kamala. A series of swaps, ending with Carol in Kamala’s room, sees the trio realize they’re bound together and that their powers can work together to create a team. (And the creation of a team really makes Kamala happy.) Outside of that, there isn’t much else, especially with regards to the villain, though we do see Ashton striding a lot. The trailer, however, hasn’t been put online just yet.

Nia DaCosta directs the film from a screenplay by Megan McDonnell. Teyonah Parris reprises her role of Monica Rambeau, with Lashana Lynch playing daughter Maria Rambeau in present-day appearances. Samuel L. Jackson is also back as Nick Fury. Franchise newcomer Zawe Ashton will play the film’s villain, with Park Seo-joon cast in an undisclosed role.

“The Marvels” premieres July 28, 2023 in theaters.

Director DaCosta developed “The Marvels” with “WandaVision” producer Mary Livanos, as the Disney+ series’ post-credits scene also set up an alien presence on Earth as a nod to space-jetting Captain Marvel. Anne Boden and Ryan Fleck shared co-directing duties for 2019’s “Captain Marvel” prior to DaCosta joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Ms. Marvel” showrunner Bisha K. Ali previously told IndieWire that the goal of the Disney+ series was to set the stage for “The Marvels” in 2023 with Kamala joining forces with Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.

“It was really about the character journey that we wanted her to go on in the MCU,” Ali told IndieWire. “I knew that she was going to end up in ‘The Marvels’ next year. I didn’t necessarily [know] what that was going to be, but I knew she was going to be alongside Captain Marvel, so she had to be ready for that.”

She continued, “I knew where we’re starting in treating this character as a teenage girl without powers. That journey had to be serviced in a real way in six episodes. To do that, you have to break a different arc. Television is a different medium; adaptation is adaptation for a reason. The core of looking at what should we keep from the comics, what feels essential, was the character work: Who Kamala is and how she approaches the world and how she approaches difficult situations, how she approaches her family and how she approaches her friendships was all really integral in comics and we wanted to bring that to life.”

