‘The Peripheral’ Teaser: Chloë Grace Moretz Travels to the Future in Jonathan Nolan’s Mind-Bending Post-Apocalyptic Series

The Prime Video series, from the creators of "Westworld," is based on William Gibson's bestselling novel.

Chloë Grace Moretz leads us into the future with Prime Video’s “The Peripheral.”

The time-traveling series is based on author William Gibson’s bestselling sci-fi novel, and is adapted for the screen by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the creators of “Westworld.” The show premieres October 21 on Prime Video.

In the vein of “The Matrix” and “Total Recall,” “The Peripheral” introduces viewers to another dimension: but this time, it’s a voyage into the future, not an alternate past. The cast includes Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy, and Austin Rising.

Per an official synopsis, “The Peripheral” centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.

The first episode will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 21, with one new episode rolling out weekly every Friday through December 9. The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Nolan’s Kilter Films. Executive producers for “The Peripheral” are creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith, director Vincenzo Natali, Greg Plageman, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Athena Wickham, and Steven Hoban.

Producer Nolan recently wrote and produced “The Fallout” this year.

In addition to “The Peripheral,” lead star Moretz is set to appear in true crime biopic “White Night” based on the rise of cult leader Jim Jones, and “Love Is a Gun,” an updated take on “Bonnie and Clyde.” Moretz previously starred in fellow futuristic project “Mother/Android,” a Hulu film written and directed by Mattson Tomlin. Moretz played a pregnant woman on the run from an unexpected war with artificial intelligence, days away from giving birth. The 2021 film scored a C- review from IndieWire’s David Ehrlich upon release.

