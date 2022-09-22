‘The Vow, Part Two’ Trailer: NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Goes on Trial

Co-founder Nancy Salzman reflects on her relationship with Raniere as the trial unfolds.

The trial of NXIVM co-founder Keith Raniere is captured by the HBO cameras.

Docuseries “The Vow” returns for a second half, helmed by Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Jehane Noujaim. “The Vow, Part Two” premieres October 17, with new episodes airing every Monday and available to stream on HBO Max.

“Part Two” centers on the inner workings of the organization and its co-founders Raniere and Nancy Salzman. The official synopsis reads: Set against the backdrop of the federal trial of the United States against Keith Raniere, “The Vow, Part Two” offers a rare view into Raniere’s innermost circle, including NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman. It follows the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters, and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light, while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys engage in a trial in the national spotlight.

Five years after Keith Raniere’s arrest in Mexico, amid rumors of a secret sex sorority within his self-help company NXIVM, “The Vow, Part Two” reveals the manifold ways that Raniere and a trusted inner circle of acolytes conspired to induct women into a female-only sect called DOS, a name derived from a Latin acronym meaning “Master of Obedient Women.”

The series includes footage from within NXIVM and chilling testimony from the trial to delve deeper into the nature of psychological manipulation. The series also hears from staunch defenders of the work that Raniere and Nancy Salzman spearheaded with their Executive Success Programs, as well as former members, lead prosecutor Moira Penza, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, New York Post trial reporter Emily Saul, and psychological manipulation expert Diane Benscoter.

“The Vow, Part Two” additionally features exclusive phone interviews with Raniere from prison and extensive access to Salzman, who examines her role in the rise of NXIVM and her relationship with Raniere and ultimately wrestles with her involvement in growing an organization that was accused of fostering predatory behavior and criminal activity. Salzman speaks on camera while under house arrest and discloses how Raniere sexually pursued both of her daughters. Salzman was ultimately sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for her involvement in the alleged cult; Raniere was sentenced to 120 years.

“The Vow” premiered in August 2020. “The Vow, Part Two” premieres October 17 on HBO.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.