D23: Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Cast Includes Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Harbour

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Florence Pugh are all confirmed for the anti-hero saga set for Marvel's Phase 5.

One of the most mysterious items in Marvel’s Phase 5 film slate has been “Thunderbolts,” a movie that is set to follow a new team of villains who are recruited to go on a dangerous mission for the government. Little has been known about the project, which hails from director Jake Schierer and screenwriters Kurt Busiek and Eric Pearson, other than its 2024 release date and “Suicide Squad”-like premise.

That all changed in a big way at D23 Expo on Saturday.

Towards the end of the Marvel presentation, chief creative officer Kevin Feige revealed the film’s star-studded cast, which includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and “Don’t Worry Darling” star Florence Pugh. The entire cast appeared on stage, save for Pugh, who appeared virtually from the Budapest set of “Dune: Part II” after her dizzying week at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Dreyfus plays the team’s leader Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, with Harbour and Pugh reprising their “Black Widow” roles as Red Guardian and Yelena Belova respectively. Stan will once again appear as Bucky Barnes (aka The Winter Soldier). Russell returns as John Walker (aka U.S. Agent), a character he first played for the Disney+ series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” John-Kamen rounds out the cast as “Ant-Man and the Wasp” antagonist Ava Starr (aka Ghost).

The film has yet to begin production. “Thunderbolts” will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

