Ti West’s ‘X’ Trilogy to End with ’80s-Set Slasher ‘MaXXXine,’ Starring Mia Goth

West's ode to Hollywood concludes with slasher "MaXXXine," set in 1985 Los Angeles and starring Mia Goth.

“X” marks the spot as Maxine (Mia Goth) finally finds fame in Hollywood.

Ti West’s slasher trilogy with “X” and “Pearl” now concludes with “MaXXXine,” starring Goth as the titular character set a decade after the events of an adult film shoot gone wrong on a Southern farm. It’s now 1985 and Maxine has found her way to Los Angeles, where her name is perched in the hills in lieu of the Hollywood sign. Seems like she’s finally gotten her wish to be famous.

The A24 feature was announced after the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of “Pearl,” the prequel to “X.”

West writes and directs “MaXXXine,” with Goth reprising one of her two roles in “X.”

The official logline reads: “The film follows Maxine (Goth), after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame setting out to make it as an actress in 1980’s Los Angeles.”

“Pearl” made its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival and hosted its North American debut at TIFF. The film will release nationwide Friday, September 16. Set a half-century before the horrific events of “X,” the film stars Goth as the future psycho-biddy protagonist Pearl, here a starry-eyed farm girl with a short fuse and a deadly ambition.

“If ‘X’ is West’s love letter to ’70s-era exploitation films and indie porn, ‘Pearl’ is an unholy ode to Technicolor fairy tales and the corrosive power of Hollywood, even in its earliest incarnation,” IndieWire’s Kate Erbland wrote in her review of the film.

Lead star Goth also has a screenwriting credit on “Pearl,” while she will be executive producing “MaXXXine” with A24, Jacob Jaffke, and writer-director West producing along with Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss.

West previously told IndieWire’s Eric Kohn that the third film will be “about how home video has affected people” in the 1980s.

“I’m very proud of these,” West stated. “They’re super different and very out-of-nowhere. You won’t need to see one to see the other but they do complement each other.”

He added, “I’m trying to build a world out of all this, like people do these days. You can’t make a slasher movie without a bunch of sequels.”

