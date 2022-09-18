‘The Fabelmans’ Wins TIFF 2022 People’s Choice Award

The coveted People's Choice Award has historically given a major Oscar boost to its recipients.

After two weeks and dozens of movies, the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival has come to a close. At Sunday’s Awards Breakfast, all eyes were on the People’s Choice Award, which is frequently a bellwether for the Oscar race. For the past decade, every winner of the coveted award has gone onto receive a nomination for Best Picture. Competition for the People’s Choice Award was stiff, with critical darlings such as “Women Talking” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” vying for the top prize. But ultimately, Steven Spielberg’s crowd pleasing, semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans” was named the winner.

“Above all, I am glad I brought this film to Toronto,” Spielberg said in a statement. “This is the most personal film I have made, and the warm reception from everyone in Toronto made my first visit to TIFF intimate and personal for me and my entire ‘Fabelmans’ family.”

“2022 brought an exceptional selection of films that excited festival audiences around the world,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey. “Our lineup showcased beloved auteurs alongside fresh voices in filmmaking, including numerous women powerhouses. TIFF welcomed guests, press, industry, international stars, and directors back to the city and into cinemas. The sweeping range in cinematic storytelling from around the world is a testament to the uniqueness of the films that are being made. We’re so grateful and proud of this year’s Festival.”

Keep reading for the complete list of award winners from the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

People’s Choice Award: “The Fabelmans” (dir. Steven Spielberg)

People’s Choice Documentary Award: “Black Ice” (dir. Hubert Davis)

People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (dir. Eric Appel)

Best Short Film: “Snow in September” (dir. Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir)

Best Canadian Short: “Simo” (dir. Aziz Zoromba)

#ShareHerJourney Award: “Nanitic” (dir. Carol Nguyen)

NETPAC Award: “Sweet As” (dir. Jub Clerc)

FIPRESCI Jury Award: “A Gaza Weekend” (dir. Basil Khalil)

Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film: “To Kill a Tiger” (dir. Nisha Pahuja)

Amplify Voices Award: “Leonor Will Never Die” (dir. Martika Ramirez Escobar), “While We Watched” (Vinay Shukla)

Shawn Mendes Foundation Changemaker Award: “Something You Said Last Night” (dir. Louis De. Filippis)

Platform Jury Award: “Riceboy Sleeps” (dir. Anthony Shim)

