Leonardo DiCaprio’s Advice to Timothée Chalamet: ‘No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies’

The "Revenant" Academy Award winner gave special advice to 26-year-old "Bones and All" actor Chalamet.

Leonardo DiCaprio shared his all-important career rule with fellow viral star Timothée Chalamet.

The Oscar winner advised the Academy Award nominee to live by one simple motto: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.” So there goes any chance of DiCaprio or Chalamet joining the MCU.

Chalamet previously revealed the advice last year, but did not disclose it was none other than “Wolf of Wall Street” actor DiCaprio to tell him.

“One of my heroes — I can’t say who or he’d kick my ass — he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice,” Chalamet stayed coy at the time.

Now, Chalamet made history as the first man to appear solo on the cover of British Vogue. The “Bones and All” star noted that despite his early fame, he has “always felt” older than his age (he’s 26 right now).

“It’s not like I feel like I’ve had some mental breakthrough that has given me perspective,” Chalamet added. “The perspective that feels ‘old man’, I feel like I was born with it.”

Chalamet continued, “I had a delusional dream in my early teenage years to have, in my late teenage years, an acting career And in my late teenage years, working on ‘Homeland’ and starting to do theatre in New York, I felt like I reduced my goal to something more realistic, which was to work in theatre and hopefully make enough money doing either a TV show or something I could sustain myself [with]. And then it felt like every dream came true, exponentially. And then life is moving at six million miles per hour.”

Chalamet is putting his theatre chops on display with movie musical “Wonka,” for which he leads seven musical numbers alongside Olivia Colman, Paterson Joseph, and Rowan Atkinson. The “Willy Wonka” prequel is directed by “Paddington” helmer Paul King and will be released December 15, 2023.

Could Chalamet continue boasting his triple threat talents onscreen? The “Dune: Part Two” actor did call Lady Gaga “fascinating,” with Oscar winner and “House of Gucci” star Gaga leading the upcoming superhero film “Joker: Folie à Deux” opposite Academy Award-winning Joker, Joaquin Phoenix.

In addition to shutting down rumors that he would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chalamet told audiences at the Venice Film Festival that “societal collapse is in the air.”

“I think it’s hard to be alive now,” Chalamet stated. “I think societal collapse is in the air. That’s why hopefully this movie [‘Bones and All’] will matter.”

“Bones and All” is based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis and adapted by David Kajganich (“Suspiria”). “Call Me By Your Name” auteur Luca Guadagnino directs.

