Timothée Chalamet: ‘Societal Collapse Is in the Air’ Due to Social Media

"I think it’s hard to be alive now," the "Bones and All" actor admitted.

Timothée Chalamet is picking a bone with social media.

The “Bones and All” star spoke out regarding the contemporary social emphases on Twitter and Instagram during a press conference at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Chalamet stars as one half of a cannibal couple alongside Taylor Russell in “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagino’s latest 1980s-set film.

“To be young today…I can’t imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media,” Chalamet stated, via Variety. “And at least here [in ‘Bones and All’] there are characters wrestling with internal blood lines vis-a-vis growing up with Instagram or Twitter, trying to figure out where they fit in with that.”

Chalamet clarified, “I’m not casting judgement. You can find your tribe there.”

Yet the “Dune” actor added, “I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air. That’s why hopefully this movie will matter.”

“Bones and All” is based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis and adapted by David Kajganich (“Suspiria”). A first look at the feature gave more insight on the official synopsis, which reads: “The film is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand which will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

Director Guadagnino previously said in a press statement that he could “think only Timothée can play this role” and his casting was due to the “serendipity” of both Chalamet and Guadagnino being based in Rome during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“He’s fantastic, a great performer and to see him soaring the way he is doing now, I feel proud of him,” Guadagnino said. “And this character is something very new for him, both endearing and heartbreaking.”

Guadagnino additionally previously told Deadline that his “true hope is that the audience doesn’t reject the movie as a provocation because it deals with a taboo like cannibalism.”

Guadagnino continued, “With ‘Bones and All,’ I wasn’t interested at all in the shock value, which I hate. I was interested in these people. I understood their moral struggle very deeply. I understood what was happening to them. I am not there to judge anybody. You can make a movie about cannibals if you’re there in the struggle with them, and you’re not codifying cannibalism as a topic or a tool for horror.”

The film will premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. “Bones and All” will be released this November.

