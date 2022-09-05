‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is #1 on Every Conceivable Platform

As theaters struggle without new releases, the VOD charts look a lot like the box office top 10.

It’s Labor Day weekend, more than three months after “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount) rose to #1 in theaters over Memorial Day weekend, and it’s #1 again thanks to no competition and the September 5 boost of $3 tickets for National Cinema Day.

As for those who didn’t go to theaters, plenty of them selected “Maverick” at $19.99 to download and view at home. It spent the second of what will be likely many weeks atop all VOD charts.

Five of this weekend’s box office top 10 titles are also available on VOD. Also arriving this week are box-office leaders “Beast” (Universal) and “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Disney). “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony), now available as as a lower-cost title, didn’t pop up.

Apart from “Maverick,” the charts again prove a big get for Universal. They own 14 of the 30 slots, including five of the #2 and #3 positions. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (now available for digital download) and “Nope,” both $19.99, continue to reap dividends. “Jurassic World: Dominion” ($19.99) placed four times, with Google Play giving the extended edition a separate listing. “Easter Sunday” and “Black Phone” (each $19.99) placed on Vudu, and the reduced-price “Bad Guys” and “The Northman” ($5.99, the latter from Focus) complete their entries.

Two Warner Bros. Discovery films has two titles on all three charts: “Elvis,” which went to HBO Max September 2, and “DC League of Super-Pets” (both $19.99, the latter #4 in theaters).

“Me Time” with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg repeats as #1 at Netflix, although on most days it ranked below the streamer’s new rom-com “Love in the Villa.” British thriller “I Came By,” another original production, stands at #4. Half of its top 10 is comprised of studio titles, with “This Is 40” tops at #3.

After six weeks in the Netflix top 10, “The Gray Man” dropped out. “Sing 2,” Universal’s animated hit, which debuted three days later, is still at #8 and has had more total days on the list.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for September 5. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $19.99

2. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $19.99

3. Nope (Universal) – $19.99

4. DC League of Super-Pets (WBD) – $19.99

5. Top Gun: Maverick/Top Gun combo (Paramount) – $29.99

6. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $19.99

7. Elvis (WBD) – $19.99

8. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $4.99

9. The Northman (Focus) – $5.99

10. Father Stu (Sony) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $19.99

2. Nope (Universal) – $19.99

3. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $19.99

4. Elvis (WBD) – $19.99

5. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $4.99

6. DC League of Super-Pets (WBD) – $19.99

7. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $19.99

8. Jurassic World: Dominion (expanded version) (Universal) – $19.99

9. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate) – $4.99

10. The Bad Guys (Universal) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers August 29 – September 5

1.Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $19.99

2. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $5.99

3. DC League of Super-Pets (WBD) – $19.99

4. Nope (Universal) – $19.99

5. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $19.99

6. Elvis (WBD) – $19.99

7. The Black Phone (Universal) – $19.99

8. Easter Sunday (Universal) – $19.99

9. Orphan: First Kill (Paramount) – $19.99

10. Father Stu (Sony) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, September 5. Originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Me Time (2022 Netflix original)

2. Love in the Villa (2022 Netflix original)

3. This Is 40 (2012 theatrical release)

4. I Came By (2022 Netflix British original)

5. Collateral (2004 theatrical release)

6. Snow White & the Huntsman (2012 theatrical release)

7. Poison Rose (2020 VOD release)

8. Sing 2 (2021 theatrical release)

9. Loving Adults (2022 Netflix original)

10. Scarface (1983 theatrical release)

