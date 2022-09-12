‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Forced to Share PVOD Glory with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The Marvel movie is also available to Disney+ subscribers, while Paramount+ customers must wait for Tom Cruise.

Turns out “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount/$19.99) won’t match the multiple-week undisputed #1 run of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” earlier this year: On one VOD chart’s top 10, “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Disney/$19.99) takes the lead.

Using chart positions to determine relative revenues is an imperfect gauge of success and “Maverick” does remain on top at both iTunes and Google Play. What makes “Thor” stand out is, unlike “Maverick,” it can also be seen free streaming for subscribers at Disney+.

iTunes has “Thor” at #2, while Google Play puts it third. It is one of three recent releases to place on multiple charts, with Sony’s “Where the Crawdads Sing” ($19.99, initially also to download) on all three, with #3 its highest placement at iTunes. Universal’s “Beast” ($19.99, to rent only) is on two and is #3 at Vudu.

“About Fate” (United Artists/$6.99), a direct-to-VOD rom-com starring Emma Roberts also is new this week, reaching #8 at iTunes. Along with “Maverick,” “Thor,” and “Crawdads,” Universal titles “Black Phone” (Universal/reduced to $5.99), “Nope,” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” all placed everywhere. Universal continues as the dominant VOD studio, with 13 of 30 possible slots this week.

“End of the Road,” a crime thriller starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris set in the New Mexico desert, is #1 at Netflix currently.

Earlier, “Morbius,” part of the regular Sony streaming output deal the service enjoys, had been #1. It is now #2, with the success of “End” putting it ahead of a well-known if under-performing theatrical release Another original, the French deep-sea diving romance “No Limit,” is at #7.

Otherwise, two films each from the “Despicable Me” and “Friday” franchises hold four Netflix slots, showing once again how dependent it is on output deals with studios (Universal and WBD, respectively) that now have their own streaming outlets.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for September 12. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $19.99

2. Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) – $19.99

3. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) – $19.99

4. The Black Phone (Universal) – $5.99

5. Beast (Universal) – $19.99

6. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $19.99

7. Nope (Universal) – $19.99

8. About Fate (United Artists) – $6.99

9. DC League of Super-Pets (WBD) – $19.99

10. Dog (United Artists) – $2.99

Google Play

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $19.99

2. Nope (Universal) – $19.99

3. Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) – $19.99

4. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $19.99

5. Elvis (WBD) – $19.99

6. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) – $19.99

7. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $4.99

8. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $19.99

9. DC League of Super-Pets (WBD) – $19.99

10. The Black Phone (Universal) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers September 5-11

1. Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) – $19.99

2.Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $19.99

3. Beast (Universal) – $19.99

4. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) – $19.99

5. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $19.99

6. DC League of Super-Pets (WBD) – $19.99

7. Nope (Universal) – $19.99

8. The Black Phone (Universal) – $5.99

9. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $19.99

10. Elvis (WBD) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, September 12. Originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. End of the Road (2022 Netflix original)

2. Morbius (2022 theatrical release)

3. Despicable Me 2 (2013 theatrical release)

4. Despicable Me (2010 theatrical release)

5. Me Time (2022 Netflix original)

6. Friday (1995 theatrical release)

7. No Limit (2022 French Netflix original)

8. Love in the Villa (2022 Netflix original)

9. Sing 2 (2021 theatrical release)

10. Next Friday (2000 theatrical release)

