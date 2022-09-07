‘Tulsa King’ Teaser: Sylvester Stallone Is a Mafia Capo Out of His Element in Oklahoma

"Yellowstone" co-creator Tylor Sheridan and "The Sopranos" executive producer Terence Winter are behind the Paramount+ series, streaming November 13.

Finally, Sylvester Stallone is playing a mob boss. But there’s a twist.

“Tulsa King” centers on former New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who leaves prison after serving a 25-year sentence. Upon release, Dwight’s old boss exiles him to set up a crew in Tulsa, Oklahoma, leading Dwight to forge his own path with unlikely partners and establish a criminal empire from scratch. The series stars Martin Starr, Andrew Savage, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozz, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund.

“Tulsa King” is the latest Paramount+ Original Series from “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, with “The Sopranos” executive producer Terence Winter also serving showrunner and EP for the series along with lead star Stallone. David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood additionally executive produce. “Tulsa King” premieres November 13, exclusively on Paramount+.

The series is also produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. The Paramount Network will air the first two episodes on November 20, following an all-new episode of “Yellowstone.” The remaining episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+.

“Tulsa King” adds to mega-producer Sheridan’s Paramount lineup, including “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “1923,” “Bass Reeves,” “Lioness,” and “Land Man.” Sheridan previously wrote films including “Hell or High Water” and “Sicario.”

“Tulsa King” star and Oscar nominee Stallone previously revealed he was rejected as an extra for “The Godfather” and now, 50 years later, is finally getting his shot to star as a member of the mafia. “Everything comes to those who wait,” Stallone told Empire magazine, adding that Sheridan had a “gangster going West” show concept.

“He’s very hung up on the Western, but how does it manifest itself across the country? OK, take a gangster and put them right next to a cactus, and let the fun begin,” Stallone explained.

In addition to “Tulsa King,” Stallone is slated to star in James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” as well as Rowan Athale’s “Little America” set in a dystopian future where China owns America. Stallone will play a former American Force Recon member who is hired by a Chinese billionaire to find his daughter in the U.S.

