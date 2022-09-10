D23 Unveils New ‘Willow’ Trailer, Christian Slater Joins Cast of Disney+ Series — Watch

A new look at the sequel series, streaming November 30, premiered at the D23 Expo.

Friday’s D23 Expo presentations were all about animated films (and remakes of them), but on Saturday morning, all eyes were on Lucasfilm. Fans gathered in Hall D23 to await “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones 5” news, but Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy began by talking about “Willow,” a new sequel series to George Lucas and Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy epic.

Before dropping a new trailer, Warwick Davis, who reprises his role as the titular hero from the film, introduced another high-profile cast member. Davis invited Christian Slater to the stage, revealing that the actor would be joining the series, which hails from creator Jonathan Kasdan.

Slater revealed that he was a longtime fan of Lucasfilm’s slate of properties, and was eager to get a chance to join the fantasy franchise.

“I love the fantasy, the sci-fi,” Slater said. “Just getting to be a part of this show was an absolute dream come true.”

Slater revealed that his role is a small one, and he merely popped into the shoot for a few days to add some comedy relief to the series.

“This is a very fun character,” he said. “Surprisingly, we got to have some improvs and ad-libs and came up with some stuff on the spot, which was a lot of fun.”

Per the official synopsis, “Willow” is an epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, ‘Willow’ features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

“Willow” is set to begin streaming on Disney+ on November 30, 2022. You can watch the new trailer below:

This November, the magic returns ✨ Watch the new trailer for #Willow, an epic new Original series streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QKSU15rz2Z — Willow (@WillowOfficial) September 10, 2022

