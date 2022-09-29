‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer: The Duttons Return as Kevin Costner Brings Chaos

The wildly popular Paramount Network drama returns November 13.

The Duttons are back, and so is Paramount Network’s wildly popular, Emmy-nominated series.

Season 5 of “Yellowstone” premieres November 13 on Paramount Network, which has just released a full trailer for the new episodes. Per the official synopsis, following a record-breaking season, the new trailer gives eager fans a sneak peek at what’s ahead this season for the Duttons. The new footage opens with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and shows the chaos, enemies and “war” that immediately follow.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone season four premiere was cable’s highest rated show, bringing in over 14 million viewers total.

“Yellowstone” co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (“Wind River,” “Hell or High Water,” and “Sicario”) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

From IndieWire’s Season 4 review:

Some shows turn corners across the years, evolve into different shows, but “Yellowstone” doesn’t permit itself much narrative road. When the series premiered in 2018, it was the first hit show set in the contemporary Mountain West since “Dynasty” took Denver (or, as a friend who grew up in Bozeman calls Colorado, “Walmart Montana.”) The sprawling Yellowstone ranch wasn’t just the series’ painterly backdrop but its yardstick: The world is only as pure as the Yellowstone is solvent. Every elegiac season, the Duttons eke out an unlikely victory but for what? The ranch can’t survive the modern world, John can’t survive without the ranch, and no one is watching “Yellowstone” without Kevin Costner. In lieu of evolving, the series, now in the middle of its fourth season, is becoming more audaciously itself.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.