‘You’ Season 4 Teaser: Penn Badgley Is Back (and in Britain!) as Serial Killer Joe Goldberg

Sera Gamble's viral Netflix series returns for a fourth season with Badgley traveling abroad as emotionally stunted serial killer Joe.

Joe Goldberg is back to test what you will do for love.

Penn Badgley reprises his infamously delicious role as Joe in Season 4 of Netflix’s “You,” premiering February 10 on Netflix. The season is set to pick up after Joe murdered his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and traveled to Paris to find his mistress Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) and escape the American suburbs.

Season 4 is confirmed to be taking place in London’s literary world, tapping into book preserver and bibliophile Joe’s romantic side. Charlotte Ritche is rumored to be playing Joe’s newest obsession Kate, an art gallery director. Ozioma Whenu, Eve Austin, Ben Wiggins, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Ed Speleers, Amy Leigh Hickman, and Brad Alexander play members of the British art and academic worlds in the upcoming season.

“Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” alum Lukas Gage also plays series regular character Adam, a fellow American ex-pat who will reportedly butt heads with Joe.

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novels, critically acclaimed “You” has topped the Netflix charts. According to the Washington Post, Netflix had the second-run U.S. rights and first-run global rights of the show, which is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television. After Lifetime passed on a second season, Netflix took over, and a whole new audience became acquainted with Joe for the first time via streaming.

In an opinion piece, I wrote that Season 3 of “You” strayed far from its Lifetime beginnings to offer a terrifying truth: Season 3 stands as a commentary on marriage, the definitions of feminism, and conformity for capitalism’s sake, which are all topics much harder to laugh off than its twisty, campy first season. So, what’s next?

And after three seasons of guy meets girl, guy stalks girl, guy falls for girl, and then guy kills (or tries to kill) girl…”You” won’t see what’s coming next. Penn Badgley confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the series will evolve as Joe (Badgley) learns more about his own trauma. “The tone is similar but it’s shifting in that there is a different format. We’re using a different format,” Badgley hinted. “It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly, and I think it works.” For all the details on “You” Season 4, click here. “You” Season 4 premieres TK on Netflix. Check out the teaser below.

