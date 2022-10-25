Gotham Awards 2022 Nominations: ‘TÁR,’ ‘Everything Everywhere,’ and ‘Aftersun’ Vie for Best Feature — Full List

Michelle Yeoh, Taylor Russell, Cate Blanchett, and Paul Mescal are among the Best Lead Performance nominees.

The Gotham Awards, the first prominent awards ceremony of the fall season, has announced its 2022 nominations, recognizing 23 feature films, 15 series, and 35 performances in twelve award categories.

While films like Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” were deemed ineligible due to the organization’s rule to only consider films with a budget below $35 million, prominent awards contenders like “TÁR” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” were recognized in several categories including Best Feature and Outstanding Lead Performance (the awards body removed gendered acting categories last year).

The Gotham Awards are meant to honor worthy independent films and series and their writers, directors, producers, and actors, meaning that several TV series like “Abbott Elementary,” “Pachinko,” and “Yellowjackets” were nominated for awards as well.

The awards body previously announced that the two recipients of the Performer Tributes this year would be Adam Sandler (“Hustle”) and Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), and that the Hulu film “Fire Island” would receive an Ensemble Tribute.

The 32nd Annual Gotham Awards will take place on November 28 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Below is the list of full nominees.

Best Feature

“Aftersun”

“The Cathedral”

“Dos Estaciones”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“TÁR”

Best Documentary Feature

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“I Didn’t See You There”

“The Territory”

“What We Leave Behind”

Best International Feature

“Athena”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Corsage”

“Decision to Leave”

“Happening”

“Saint Omer”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells for “Aftersun”

Owen Kline for “Funny Pages”

Elegance Bratton for “The Inspection”

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovi for “Murina”

Beth de Araújo for “Soft & Quiet”

Jane Schoenbrun for “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”

Best Screenplay

“After Yang,” Kogonada

“Armageddon Time,” James Gray

“Catherine Called Birdy,” Lena Dunham

“TÁR,” Todd Field

“Women Talking,” Sarah Polley

Outstanding Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett in “TÁR”

Danielle Deadwyler in “Till”

Dale Dickey in “A Love Song”

Colin Farrell in “After Yang”

Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”

Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”

Thandiwe Newton in “God’s Country”

Aubrey Plaza in “Emily the Criminal”

Taylor Russell in “Bones and All”

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley in “Women Talking”

Raúl Castillo in “The Inspection”

Hong Chau in “The Whale”

Bryan Tyree Henry in “Causeway”

Nina Hoss in “TÁR”

Noémie Merlant in “TÁR”

Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mark Rylance in “Bones and All”

Gabrielle Union in “The Inspection”

Ben Whishaw in “Women Talking”

Breakthrough Performer

Anna Cobb in “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”

Frankie Corio in “Aftersun”

Anna Diop in “Nanny”

Gracija Filipovic in “Murina”

Kalie Reis in “Catch the Fair One”

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

“Pachinko”

“Severance”

“Station Eleven”

“This is Going to Hurt”

“Yellowjackets”

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

“Abbott Elementary”

“As We See It”

“Mo”

“Rap Sh!t”

“Somebody Somewhere”

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

“The Andy Warhol Diaries”

“The Last Movie Stars”

“Mind over Murder”

“The Rehearsal”

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Bilal Baig in “Sort Of”

Ayo Edebiri in “The Bear”

Janelle James in “Abbott Elementary”

Minha Kim in “Pachinko”

Matilda Lawler in “Station Eleven”

Britt Lower in “Severance”

Melanie Lynskey in “Yellowjackets”

Zahn McClarnon in “Dark Winds”

Sue Ann Pien in “As We See It”

Ben Whishaw in “This is Going to Hurt “

