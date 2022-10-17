Netflix and HBO/HBO Max Lead TV Nominations for Casting Society’s 2023 Artios Awards

Netflix and HBO/HBO Max dominated nominations for the Casting Society's TV honors, receiving 10 to Apple TV+ and Hulu's five.

The Casting Society (CSA) announced the television, theatre, short film and short form series nominees for the 38th Artios Awards, and Netflix and HBO/HBO Max are leading the pack with 10 nominations each. Next in line for the ceremony honoring the contribution of Casting Professionals in each category are Apple TV+ and Hulu all follow, both with 5 nominations.

The winners will not be revealed until March 9, 2023, as submissions for feature film nominees don’t open up until November 1. Those nominees will be announced on January 6, 2023.

Honorees for the Hoyt Bowers Award For Excellence In Casting, Lynn Stalmaster Award For Career Achievement, Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award, and the Associate Casting Director Spotlight Award, will also be presented that evening, with honorees announced at a later date.

The Artios Awards will return for an in-person gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The annual celebration will also mark CSA’s 40th year. “We are so excited for the Artios Awards to take place in person after two years of it being virtual,” CSA president Destiny Lilly said in a statement. “Casting directors are a small community and to be able to see each other in person to celebrate and toast each other will make for a very special evening. We all cannot wait!”

See the full list of television, theatre, short film and short form series nominations below.

Film, Non-Theatrical Release

“Better Nate Than Ever” – Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin

“Deep Water” – Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

“The Adam Project” – Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate Casting Director)

“The Harder They Fall” – Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)

“Turning Red” – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” – Wendy O’Brien

“Ghosts” – Elizabeth Barnes, Tannis Vallely, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)

“Julia” – Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

“Only Murders in the Building” – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly (Associate Casting Director)

“Reservation Dogs” – Angelique Midthunder, Jennifer Schwalenberg, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Lisa Zambetti (Associate Casting Director)

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” – Elizabeth Barnes, Jennifer Euston

Television Pilot and First Season – Drama

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” – Felicia Fasano, Rikki Gimelstob, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Katie Lantz (Associate Casting Director)

“Pachinko” – Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Ko Iwagami (Location Casting), Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting)

“The Gilded Age” – Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Kristian Charbonier (Associate Casting Director)

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)

“Severance”– Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

“Yellowjackets” – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)

Television Series – Comedy

“Barry” – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director)

“Hacks” – Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)

“Ted Lasso” – Theo Park

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate Casting Director)

“The Other Two” – Allison Estrin, Henry Russell Bergstein, Jenn Gaw (Associate Casting Director), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

Television Series – Drama

“Better Call Saul” – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Marie K. McMaster (Location Casting), Alyssa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

“Euphoria” – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Jennifer Venditti (Location Casting)

“Ozark” – Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate Casting Director)

“Succession” – Avy Kaufman, Lilia Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

“The Morning Show” – Victoria Thomas

Limited Series

“Dopesick” – Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)

“Inventing Anna” – Linda Lowy, Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jamie Castro, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Juliette Menager (Location Casting), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

“Maid” – Rachel Tenner, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

“The Dropout” – Jeanie Bacharach, Alison Goodman, Mark Rutman

“The Staircase” – Douglas Aibel, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)

Live Television Performance, Variety or Sketch – Comedy, Drama or Musical

“Annie Live!” – Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

“That Damn Michael Che” – Erica A. Hart

“The G Word With Adam Conover” – Lindsey Weissmueller, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

“True Story With Ed & Randall” – Melissa DeLizia

“Would I Lie to You?” Mark Saks

Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action)

“Bunk’d” – Howard Meltzer, Biz Urban (Associate Casting Director)

“Noggin Knows” – Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick

“The Babysitters Club” – Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)

“Young Dylan” – Kim Coleman, Rhavynn Drummer (Associate Casting Director)

“Warped!” – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate Casting Director), Jeremy Gordon (Associate Casting Director)

Animated Series

“Big Mouth” – Julie Ashton

“Bob’s Burgers” – Julie Ashton

“Central Park” – Julie Ashton

“Family Guy” – Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto

“Rick and Morty” – Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

Reality Series

“Nailed It!” – Ron Mare, Anna Sturgeon

“Queer Eye” – Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais, Quinn Fegan, Natalie Pino, Pamela Vallarelli

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

“Shark Tank” – Mindy Zemrak

“Top Chef” – Ron Mare, Heather Allyn

Short Film

“El Carrito” – Emily Fleischer

“The F Word” – Rachel Reiss

“Milk” – Shakyra Dowling

“North Star” – Jeffrey Gafner

“We’re Too Good For This”– Shakyra Dowling

Short Form Series

“Breakwater” – Jeffrey Gafner

“Love, Death + Robots” – Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent (Location Casting)

“State of the Union” – Kathleen Chopin, John Ort

