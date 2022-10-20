‘A Man Called Otto’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Hates Everything in Suburbia

"Finding Neverland" director Marc Foster reunites with screenwriter David Magee to adapt the beloved Swedish novel "A Man Called Ove."

What happens in suburbia, stays in suburbia.

Tom Hanks stars as Otto, a widower who prefers a solitary life — and makes his disgruntlement known to those around him. That is, until new neighbors thaw his frozen heart.

Directed by Marc Forster (“Finding Neverland,” “Christopher Robin”), “A Man Called Otto” opens in select theaters December 25 in Los Angeles and New York, and premieres wide January 13, 2023. The film is based on Swedish author Fredrik Backman’s 2012 novel “A Man Called Ove.”

Per the official synopsis, based on the comical and moving # 1 New York Times bestseller, “A Man Called Otto” tells the story of Otto Anderson (Hanks), a grumpy widower who is very set in his ways. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol (Mariana Treviño), leading to an unlikely friendship that will turn his world upside-down. Experience a funny, heartwarming story about how some families come from the most unexpected places.

Rachel Keller and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo also star in the film, written by Oscar-nominated scribe David Magee (“Life of Pi,” “Finding Neverland”). The novel was also adapted into the 2015 Swedish film written and directed by Hannes Holm, which was nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the time.

Lead star Hanks, Rita Wilson, Fredrik Wikström Nicastro, and Gary Goetzman serve as producers. Director Foster, screenwriter Magee, Renée Wolfe, Louise Rosner, Michael Porseryd, Tim King, Sudie Smyth, Steven Shareshian, Celia Costas, Neda Backman, and Tor Jonasson are executive producers.

Hanks told People magazine that the film is “about community and family,” saying, “The way you treat your own neighbors, the way people can come together in any time of crisis happens over and over again. Anytime there’s a tornado, a flood or something that hits a very particular community, everybody comes out and helps.”

In addition to “A Man Called Otto,” Hanks leads this year’s live-action “Pinocchio,” Wes Anderson’s upcoming “Asteroid City,” and teams up again with director Robert Zemeckis for “Here” based on the existential novel by Richard McGuire. What will be Hanks’ fifth “good movie”?

Check out the trailer for “A Man Called Otto” below.

