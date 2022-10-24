Adam Sandler to Receive Performer Tribute at 2022 Gotham Awards

The 32nd annual Gotham Awards will honor Sandler's "genuine heart and hilarious comedy" November 28.

Along with four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Sandler will be recognized for his contributions to the film and TV industry over his 30-plus-year career. The “Hustle” and “Uncut Gems” star will be honored during the 32nd annual Gotham Awards on November 28.

“Adam Sandler’s spectacular performances across some of the most popular films of the past three decades have inspired the community of filmmakers that we represent here at The Gotham time and time again,” Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, said in a press statement. “Adam has proven that he is a brilliant talent who can deliver genuine heart and hilarious comedy in any role. Whether creating absurdly specific characters, telling jokes, or singing clever songs that we all know and love, Adam Sandler is the consummate performer who has brought immeasurable joy to audiences throughout the world. It’s an honor to name him a recipient of the Performer Tribute for the 32nd annual Gotham Awards.”

Sandler’s tribute during the Gotham Awards will be presented by Josh and Benny Safdie, co-writers and co-directors of the 2019 Sandler-starring crime thriller “Uncut Gems.” Sandler recently confirmed another upcoming Netflix film with the Safdie Brothers, rumored to be about the cutthroat world of gambling.

“They’re working hard on it,” Sandler said in an interview earlier this year about the film, which has been rumored about for months. “[The Safdie Brothers’] work ethic is bananas. They’re always working, always writing, always thinking. I don’t know what I can tell you, but it’s gonna be very exciting. It’s different. But I don’t want them to ever say, ‘What the hell did you tell him that for?’ So I’ll just let them talk [about it].”

Sandler added, “I love these guys, I love ’em. I mean, they’re incredible filmmakers… Of course, I would die to work with them again, because it’s a brand new feeling. But the funniest thing is when I would say to the Safdies, ‘Your future is so bright,’ they didn’t want to talk about that. They were like, ‘I just like “Gems,” man.’ They just were so deep in it.”

Sandler got his start as a “Saturday Night Live” cast member; after leading the sketch comedy series for five years, Sandler landed his breakout role in “Billy Madison,” followed by “Happy Gilmore,” “The Waterboy,” “The Wedding Singer,” and “Big Daddy.” Forming his own production company Happy Madison Productions in 1999, Sandler became a powerhouse producer while starring in comedies like “Mr. Deeds” and “Anger Management,” as well as showing his range in dramas such as “Punch-Drunk Love” and “Spanglish.” Hits like “50 First Dates,” “Click,” “Funny People,” and “Grown Ups” continued Sandler’s box office reign before Sandler garnered additional critical acclaim in Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories” and the Safdies’ “Uncut Gems.” Sandler was nominated for Best Actor at The Gotham Awards for both films.

The 2022 Gotham Awards will take place on Monday, November 28, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. As the first major awards ceremony of the fall season, the Gotham Awards provide critical early recognition and media attention to worthy independent films and series and their writers, directors, producers, and actors, with 12 competitive awards categories. The awards are also unique for their ability to assist in catapulting award recipients prominently into national awards season attention.

The complete list of Gotham Awards nominees will be announced on October 25. The New York City-based ceremony will stream online on November 28.

