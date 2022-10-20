Safdie Brothers and Adam Sandler Set New Film Project at Netflix

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film hopes to shoot next year.

Adam Sandler’s long-awaited reunion with Josh and Benny Safdie just took another major step toward materializing. Netflix has boarded the trio’s feature-length followup to “Uncut Gems,” with both Safdie brothers once again handling writing and directing duties and Sandler starring. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, though Netflix confirmed to IndieWire that a new film from Sandler and the Safdies is in development. The film hopes to shoot next year.

After the massive success of “Uncut Gems,” which cemented the Safdies as two of the biggest names in the independent film world and earned Sandler some newfound critical acclaim for his acting abilities, it seemed inevitable that the three artists would eventually make another movie together. They did reteam for a six-minute short film in 2020, but the news of another feature film is likely the scoop that fans have been waiting for.

The new film will be the latest chapter in a long relationship between Sandler and Netflix. The actor signed a production deal with the streaming giant in 2014 (that has since been extended twice), making Netflix the exclusive home of the comedies he produces through his Happy Madison Productions label.

Sandler has long been open about the fact that the Safdie brothers were developing another film for him to star in.

“They’re working hard on it,” Sandler said in an interview earlier this year. (IndieWire first heard word about the reunion as early as April of this year.) “Their work ethic is bananas. They’re always working, always writing, always thinking. I don’t know what I can tell you, but it’s gonna be very exciting. It’s different. But I don’t want them to ever say, ‘What the hell did you tell him that for?’ So I’ll just let them talk [about it].”

The actor continued: “I love these guys, I love ’em. I mean, they’re incredible filmmakers… Of course, I would die to work with them again, because it’s a brand new feeling. But the funniest thing is when I would say to the Safdies, ‘Your future is so bright,’ they didn’t want to talk about that. They were like, ‘I just like ‘Gems,’ man.’ They just were so deep in it.”

