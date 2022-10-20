‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Trailer: World War I Horrors Are Exposed in Netflix Literary Adaptation

Emmy nominee Edward Berger writes and directs the historical epic starring Daniel Brühl and breakout Felix Kammerer.

Close to 100 years after Erich Maria Remarque’s novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” was published, Emmy nominee Edward Berger adapts the World War I epic for Netflix, premiering October 28.

“We have so much to say, and we shall never say it,” a quote from Remarque’s 1928 “literary masterpiece” is shown in the trailer. The film promises to “show the true face of World War I.”

The official logline reads, “A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.” Co-written and directed by Edward Berger (“Deutschland 83”), “All Quiet on the Western Front” stars Felix Kammerer as a hopeful soldier who faces head-on the horrors of war. Daniel Brühl, Sebastian Hülk, Albrecht Schuch, and Anton von Lucke also star.

Along with director Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell co-wrote the script.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” was first adapted into Lewis Milestone’s Best Picture-winning 1930 film starring Lew Ayres. The latest Netflix film is the first German-made adaptation of the novel.

In addition to the Netflix film, writer-director Berger is also helming upcoming TV series “The 39 Steps” based on the novel of the same name (previously adapted by Alfred Hitchcock). The series “follows an ordinary man, who becomes an unwitting pawn in a vast, global conspiracy to reset the world order,” with Benedict Cumberbatch starring. Berger is also attached to the film “Conclave,” based on Robert Harris’ religious, historical novel and starring Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Ralph Fiennes, and Isabella Rossellini.

Since his turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “All Quiet on the Western Front” actor Brühl is helping bring Hernán Rivera Letelier’s autobiography to life with “The Movie Teller” about a young girl living in Chile who saves enough money to bring her wheelchair-confined father and four siblings to the local movie theater. Brühl is also confirmed to play Swiss art dealer Bruno Bischofberger in “The Collaboration,” a film capturing the friendship between Andy Warhol (Paul Bettany) and Jean-Michel Basquiat (Jeremy Pope). Lastly, Brühl is leading a post-pandemic meta medical thriller titled “Rich Flu” about a viral disease that threatens to kill the elite class. Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia writes and directs the feature that co-stars Rosamund Pike and Macaulay Culkin.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” premieres October 28 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

