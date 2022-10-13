‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Trailer: Laura Poitras Tracks Nan Goldin’s Takedown of the Sacklers

Neon distributes the Oscar winner's searing latest, which will be released in theaters November 23.

One of the most acclaimed documentaries of the year now has a release date. “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” a moving chronicle of the career of photographer and activist Nan Goldin, will be released by Neon November 23. The distributor also premiered the official trailer for the documentary. Watch below.

Directed by Laura Poitras, best known for her Oscar-winning Edward Snowden documentary “Citizenfour,” “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” features interviews with and archival footage of Goldin, who rose to prominence in the 1980s with her work depicting LGBT spaces and the AIDS crisis. The movie explores her career and influence in the art world, focusing particularly on her activism against the Sackler family, whose pharmaceutical corporation Purdue Pharma has been widely blamed for creating the ongoing opioid epidemic through its distribution of Oxycontin. Goldin founded the advocacy organization P.A.I.N (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now) and has organized several protests against the Sacklers.

“My anger at the Sackler family, it’s personal,” Goldin says in the trailer. “When you think of the profit off of people’s pain, you can only be furious.”

The film initially premiered at Venice Film Festival and also played the New York Film Festival. It’s been universally acclaimed, with IndieWire’s review declaring, “Already a robust director, Laura Poitras has leveled up with a towering and devastating work of shocking intelligence and still greater emotional power.” The film won the Golden Lion at Venice, making it the second documentary after 2013’s “Sacro GRA” to win the top prize at the festival.

The film is Poitras’ first since her 2016 doc “Risk,” about controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. After spending several years working as an executive producer at Field of Vision, a film unit dedicated to producing investigative docs, Poitras stepped down from her leadership position in 2019 to focus on her next film, telling Indiewire at the time, “I felt like that Field of Vision established itself in the documentary field, and I felt I was spread too thin.”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” will be released by Neon in New York November 23, before expanding to California December 2 and other markets December 9. The release will follow the opening of a retrospective of Goldin’s work at the Moderna Museet in Stockholm, which beings October 29 and runs until February 26.

