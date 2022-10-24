‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer: Jonathan Majors Joins Paul Rudd

Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas also star, along with MCU newcomers Bill Murray and Kathryn Newton.

Paul Rudd is ready to shrink back down to size.

The actor reprises his role as the titular Ant-Man in upcoming Marvel film “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” continuing the multiverse theme for the latest phase of the MCU. The third “Ant-Man” installment, directed by Peyton Reed, premieres in theaters February 17, 2023.

Evangeline Lilly is back as The Wasp, with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer returning to their respective roles as the O.G. Ant-Man and The Wasp couple. Franchise newcomers include Bill Murray as Krylar, a villain from the Quantum Realm, and “Freaky” star Kathryn Newton taking over the role of Cassie Lang, Ant-Man’s daughter.

Jonathan Majors makes his MCU film debut as Kang the Conqueror after portraying the character in Disney+ series “Loki.” Majors’ arc ushers in the next phase of the MCU, with upcoming “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” also penned by “Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania” screenwriter Jeff Loveness.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com that Majors’ Kang is “totally different from Thanos” and has multiple incarnations. “It’s not just how about there’s a bigger purple guy with a helmet. That’s not what Kang is,” Feige said. “Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what’s most exciting and most differentiates him.”

As for Majors’ casting as Kang, Feige added, “It’s amazing, and I said to him there’s nobody’s shoulders I’d rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It’s really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It’s really pretty cool.”

“Quantumania” star Lilly confirmed that the third “Ant-Man” film was the “hardest one we’ve made” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “That just adds such an incredible complication to making a movie. It adds a lot of stress. It makes things very impersonal because you can’t see faces,” Lilly said to The Daily Fix. “But I actually think, what we did, the stuff we shot, the material we managed to get, I think it might be the best one yet.”





