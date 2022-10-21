Where the British "Back to the Future" musical is going, it won't need roads. (Because the Atlantic Ocean is in the way.)

Time to take a road trip in your DeLorean to next year: a “Back to the Future” musical is coming to Broadway.

The stage musical adaptation of Robert Zemeckis’ beloved sci-fi comedy film will begin preview performances at the Winter Garden Theater on June 30, 2023, with an official opening date set for August 3. The venue currently hosts “The Music Man” revival starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, which will close this January.

The news was announced Friday to coincide with “Back to the Future Day,” which marks the date — October 21 — the main characters of the film time-travel to in the climax. A teaser for the musical was released online, featuring Roger Bart, who plays scientist Doc Brown, and Christopher Lloyd, the original Brown from the films. You can watch that below.

Bart donned Brown’s lab coat in the original British production of the musical, which opened in March 2020 at the Manchester Opera House; its run was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The musical eventually reopened on the West End in September 2021, where it received generally positive reviews and ultimately won the Olivier Award for best musical.

Also returning is Hugh Coles, who plays George McFly, the father of protagonist Marty. Casting for Marty and other roles has not yet been announced. The musical is directed by John Rando, a Tony winner for the 2001 musical “Urinetown.”

Released in 1985, the original “Back to the Future” focused on Marty (Michael J. Fox), an ordinary suburban teenager with an unhappy family who winds up traveling 30 years back in time to the 1950s, when his parents were teenagers. After he unintentionally ruins their first meeting (and thus nearly erases himself from history), Marty is forced to play reluctant matchmaker for his own folks. “Back to the Future” was the highest-grossing film of its year and was acclaimed by critics; a pair of sequels followed in 1989 and 1990.

Several key members of the original “Back to the Future” film crew were involved in the making of the musical. Bob Gale, who co-wrote and produced all three of the movies in the trilogy, penned the book for the musical; Alan Silvestri, who composed the original score, wrote new music with Glen Ballard for the stage adaptation. The musical also features songs from the original film, including “The Power of Love,” recorded by Huey Lewis and the News for the movie, and Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode,” which Marty performs in the film.

Tickets for “Back to the Future: The Musical” will be available October 28.

