Laura Dern Holding ‘Out Hope’ for ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3: We’d ‘Love Nothing More’

"Let's keep asking, it might just come true," Dern said of convincing HBO to greenlight a third season.

Academy Award winner Laura Dern is not shy about what she wants her next project to be: “Big Little Lies” Season 3.

The “Marriage Story” and “Jurassic World: Dominion” alum told Entertainment Tonight that the ensemble cast of the Emmy-winning HBO series would “love nothing more” than to reunite for a third season. “Big Little Lies” starred Dern, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley as part of the elite Monterey, California, coastal community dealing with a murder mystery. The series aired for two seasons, from 2017 to 2019, after initially being imagined as a limited series.

“I mean, we would all love nothing more, we’re like family, just very lucky,” Dern said.

She added, “I say, let’s hold out hope. Let’s keep asking, it might just come true.”

Dern’s co-star Kravitz recently said in an Elle cover story that she became “very, very close” with her fellow “Big Little Lies” cast members, including producing titan Witherspoon. “When [director] Jean-Marc Vallée gave me that job [on ‘Big Little Lies’], I was working with some of the best actors of our time all of a sudden,” Kravitz recalled of her career-turning role. “I had access to a different audience and was able to learn from all of those amazing women.”

Kidman teased in 2020 that there was a “story being concocted” and that the ensemble cast was onboard.

“It’s more the kernel of ideas that just need to be solidified,” the Oscar winner said. “We all just want to work together again. I texted Zoë [Kravitz] and Laura [Dern], and they’re in. David E. Kelly and Liane [Moriarty] have a really good idea for it. Watch this space!”

HBO Programming President Casey Bloys previously said in 2019 that despite there seemingly being “no obvious place to go” following the conclusion of Season 2, he would consider revisiting the beloved drama.

“This group is an extraordinary group of actors and producers, writers and directors. So, if they all came to me and said, ‘We have the greatest take, listen to this,’ I would certainly be open to it,” Bloys said at the time. “But who knows? It just doesn’t feel like it. But I’m certainly open to it.”

