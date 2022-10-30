Halloween Scares Off Audiences as ‘Black Adam’ Takes #1 Again at the Box Office

Dwayne Johnson's DC title comprised more than 40 percent of the box office total, giving us a second consecutive weekend over $100 million.

The weekend around Halloween is usually soft, which explains the above-average 59 percent drop for “Black Adam” (Warner Bros. Discovery). The DC title had little competition for #1, with just under $28 million for a domestic total of $111 million and $250 million worldwide.

The holiday is probably why the Dwayne Johnson vehicle fell five points more in its second weekend than “Shazam!” did in April 2019. “Adam” should reach around $175 million domestic and perhaps $400 million worldwide, likely above combined marketing and production costs. WBD would get somewhat more than half of that back in film rental, suggesting that it will rely on post-theatrical revenues for profit.

“Adam” contributed over 40 percent of the weekend’s total $106 million gross. That represents 60 percent of the same weekend in 2019, and gives us a four-week rolling average of 60 percent compared to three years ago. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney) and its potential $200 million+ beginning will improve that.

This was the second consecutive weekend to pass $100 million in gross. That’s an improvement, and the first time this has happened since July. But no statistic tells more about the weak state of box office now. In 2019, when tickets cost 20 percent less than today, over-$100 million weekends were the norm: They happened 48 weeks of the year.

The PG-13 “Prey for the Devil” (Lionsgate) was the sole opener. The company has been a steady force for low-budget horror success, but not this time. With a weak $7 million start and a C+ Cinemascore, not much more is likely. It place third.

Universal Pictures

“Ticket to Paradise” (Universal) fell 39 percent its second weekend with $10 million. The George Clooney/Julia Roberts rom-com is a success worldwide with $119 million. It might take stars with this history to make a middle-budget original film work, but that’s a positive for a flailing theatrical genre.

Also impressive, especially for its microbudget and non-studio backing, is “Terrifier 2” (Iconic/Cinedigm). It nearly doubled its theaters to 1,550 to come in #8 with $1.8 million and $7.6 million total.

A flurry of expansions included “Till” (United Artists) at #7, with the most positive results, but none (including Focus’ “TÁR” at #10) performed in the range of similar titles pre-pandemic. More details on these in our specialized report.

Horror, as usual, had a higher than normal presence with four of the top 10. “Smile” (Paramount) dropped 40 percent in fourth place with $92 million total. “Halloween Ends” (Universal) dropped 52 percent, an improvement over last weekend’s steep fall. It’s grossed $60 million while also streaming on Peacock.

Other than “Terrifier” (which was up 3 percent), the best hold was “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (Sony), down 34 percent at #6 but still with a disappointing $32.5 million total.

If non-movies were included in the top 10, “Coldplay Music of Spheres Live” (Trafalagar) would have placed #9. The concert event was broadcast in 833 theaters with over $1 million for its first two days, including a day-after repeat.

The Top 10

1. Black Adam (WBD) Week 2; Last weekend #1

$27,700,000 (-59%) in 4,402 theaters (no change); PTA (per theater average): $6,293; Cumulative: $111,139,000

2. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) Week 2; Last weekend #2

$10,000,000 (-39%) in 3,692 (+149) theaters; PTA: $2,709; Cumulative: $33,730,000

3. Prey for the Devil (Lionsgate) NEW – Cinemascore: C+; Metacritic: 32

$7,025,000 in 2,980 theaters; PTA: $2,357; Cumulative: $7,025,000

4. Smile (Paramount) Week 5; Last weekend #3

$5,050,000 (-40%) in 3,221 (-75) theaters; PTA: $1,568; Cumulative: $92,387,000

5. Halloween Ends (Universal) Week 3; Last weekend #4; also on Peacock

$3,830,000 (-52%) in 3,419 (-482) theaters; PTA: $1,120; Cumulative: $60,320,000

6. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Sony) Week 4; Last weekend #5

$2,825,000 (-34%) in 3,135 (-401) theaters; PTA: $901; Cumulative: $32,560,000

7. Till (United Artists) Week 3; Last weekend #13

$2,811,000 (+673%) in 2,058 (+1,954) theaters: PTA: $1,366; Cumulative: $3,637,000

8. Terrifier 2 (Cinedigm/Iconic) Week 4; Last weekend #7

$1,804,000 (+3%) in 1,550 (+795) theaters; PTA: $1,164; Cumulative: $7,638,000

9. The Woman King (Sony) Week 5; Last weekend #6

$1,110,000 (-41%) in 1,466 (-412) theaters; PTA: $768; Cumulative: $64,584,000

10. TÁR (Focus) Week 4; Last weekend #12

$1,020,000 (+104%) in 1,087 (+946) theaters; PTA: $938; Cumulative: $2,281,000

