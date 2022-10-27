×
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ First Reactions: Marvel’s ‘Most Intimate and Heartfelt’ Movie

The "poignant and powerful" followup to 2018's "Black Panther" premiered Wednesday night to raves in Los Angeles.

Oct 27, 2022 8:27 am

Letitia Wright as Shuri in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Studios

Following a Los Angeles premiere Wednesday night, first reactions to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” are pouring in. Critics have applauded writer/director Ryan Coogler’s MCU installment that both honors the late Chadwick Boseman’s legacy while introducing new characters into the epic world of Wakanda.

Wednesday’s premiere screenings were split between the Dolby and El Capitan theater across the street. Along with the cast and crew, the Dolby brought in everyone from Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph to Chloe x Halle and Daveed Diggs. Marvel stars like Simu Liu, Kumail Nanjiani, and Iman Vellani also turned out for the world premiere, along with directors (MCU and non-MCU alike) Destin Daniel Cretton, Gina Prince-Bythewood, David Lowery, Rian Johnson, and Steve Caple Jr. Audiences cheered for every character intro, especially for newcomer Tenoch Huerta as Namor, and for Dominique Thorne.

In “Black Panther 2,” following the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the sequel film centers on his mother Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) warning against the underwater King of Talokan, Namor (Huerta), who threatens to take over the surface world. Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. The film also stars Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli.

Tickets are now on sale for the MCU feature, out November 11, that ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges from a hidden undersea nation called Talokan. Kevin Feige and Nate Moore produce the film. The soundtrack also features a new song by Rihanna in honor of Boseman.

Marvel Studios president Feige recently addressed why King T’Challa (Boseman) wasn’t recast following his August 2020 death.

“It just felt like it was much too soon,” Feige told Empire magazine. “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And [director] Ryan [Coogler] poured that into the story.”

Check out more reactions below.

Additional reporting by Marcus Jones.

