‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: Namor Threatens the Surface World After Black Panther’s Passing

Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, and Winston Duke are joined by Michaela Coel to defeat Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just might be the ultimate fight to keep Wakanda from going underwater…literally.

Following the death of Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), the sequel film centers on his mother Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) warning against underwater King of Talokan, Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who threatens to take over the surface world.

“They have lost their protector,” Queen Ramonda says of the world perceiving Wakanda as weak.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, per the official synopsis, Queen Ramonda (Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. The film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli.

“Wakanda Forever” premieres November 11 in theaters. Tickets are now on sale for the MCU feature that ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges from a hidden undersea nation called Talokan. Kevin Feige and Nate Moore produce the film.

Marvel Studios president Feige recently addressed why King T’Challa (Boseman) wasn’t recast following his August 2020 death.

“It just felt like it was much too soon,” Feige told Empire magazine. “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And [director] Ryan [Coogler] poured that into the story.”

The first trailer for “Wakanda Forever” shows the fictional nation mourning the loss of King T’Challa.

Feige continued, “The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?’ And how could the legacy of Chadwick — and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas — continue? That’s what it was all about.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premieres in theaters November 11.

Check out the trailer below.

Marvel

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.