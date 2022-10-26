Brian Welk Joins IndieWire as Senior Business Reporter

Welk continues IndieWire’s expanding business coverage of film, streaming, and TV.

IndieWire has hired Brian Welk as Senior Business Reporter. In the new role, Welk continues indieWire’s expanding business coverage of film, streaming, and TV. Welk will also play a key role in IndieWire’s increasing breaking-news coverage across the entertainment industry.

Formerly, Welk was the Senior Film Reporter at entertainment trade publication TheWrap, where he worked for nearly six years.

“We’re delighted to add Brian to IndieWire’s growing business team led by Tony Maglio,” said Dana Harris-Bridson, IndieWire Senior VP and Editor-In-Chief. “I’m looking forward to increasing our industry coverage and analysis.”

Welk will report to Maglio, IndieWire’s Executive Editor of Business — a vertical launched with Maglio’s hiring in March. Maglio and Welk worked together for several years at TheWrap.

“I am thrilled to be reuniting with my editor Tony Maglio and joining the IndieWire team,” Welk said. “For years I have been an admirer of the staff’s work, insightful criticism, and distinctive perspective on the world of Hollywood. I’m looking forward to enhancing the work that IndieWire already does best and exploring ways in which my own love of cinema can help the site reach new heights in the industry.”

Welk resides in Los Angeles. He has a Bachelors of Arts degree in Journalism from Indiana University and a Masters in Specialized Journalism: The Arts from the University of Southern California.

