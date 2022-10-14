‘Bupkis’ First Look: Pete Davidson Bonds with Grandfather Joe Pesci in Peacock Sitcom

Edie Falco also stars as Davidson's mother in the meta comedy series, currently in production.

Pete Davidson is keeping it all in the family with his new sitcom, “Bupkis.”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum writes, stars, and executive produces the upcoming Peacock series, which is now in production. Academy Award winner Joe Pesci plays Davidson’s grandfather, with Emmy winner Edie Falco starring as Davidson’s mom. Both Pesci and Falco are best known for their turns in mafia-themed works, with Pesci frequently collaborating with Martin Scorsese for “Goodfellas,” “Casino,” and 2019’s “The Irishman.” Falco iconically portrayed fictional mob wife Carmela Soprano in HBO’s “The Sopranos.”

“Bupkis” is a half-hour comedy series executive produced by “SNL” titan Lorne Michaels for Broadway Video. Judah Miller serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, along with Dave Sirus, Andrew Singer, and Erin David.

Davidson’s “Big Time Adolescence” director and collaborator Jason Orley is the co-executive producer and helms the series, which comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

Per an official synopsis, “Bupkis” is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known. The show has already drawn comparisons to Larry David’s meta “Curb Your Enthusiasm” series.

Davidson joined “SNL” in 2014 as a featured player at the age of 20, making him one of the youngest cast members in the show’s almost half-century history. He parted ways with the live sketch comedy series in 2022.

Davidson appeared at the NBCUniversal Upfronts presentation earlier this year, telling attendees that he is excited to be a part of the NBCU streamer family. “I can’t believe we are going to be on Peacock, the streamer that is responsible for so so many great shows like ‘MacGruber’ and the reruns of ‘The Office,’” Davidson said, before adding, “I’m here so the media will finally start paying attention to me.”

Davidson made his big-screen debut with “Big Time Adolescence” before co-writing “The King of Staten Island” with Judd Apatow. He starred in “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Good Mourning,” both out this year, with previous titles “I Want You Back,” “Marmaduke,” and a stint on the TV series “The Rookie” already released in 2022. Davidson was also featured in Season 2 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

