Chloë Sevigny Immediately Asked Where the Stunt Coordinators Were for Her Gory ‘Bones and All’ Scene

"If you're going to come for one day, one scene, you better deliver," Sevigny said.

Chloë Sevigny was ready to go all out for Luca Guadagnino.

The iconic actress, who previously collaborated with director Guadagnino for HBO series “We Are Who We Are,” told IndieWire at the New York Film Festival premiere of “Bones and All” that she was ravenous to work with the Italian auteur again — even if for a cannibal movie with no lines.

“There was already a built-in trust after going through shooting ‘We Are Who We Are,'” Sevigny said of working with the “Call Me By Your Name” helmer. “I was in Italy, I was in my first trimester pregnant, and was so surprised by how the series turned out. I was so in love with it, I also thought it was one of the best things made for television in the past 10 years.”

Sevigny added, “So Luca called and said, ‘I have a small but pivotal role for you in my new film. Will you come?’ And I was like, ‘I’ll come for anything, one line, no lines, whatever it is.’ I just wanted to be there to support his vision. I’m just a huge fan.”

Sevigny’s gasp-worthy moment in the film starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as two young lovers with a taste for blood proved to be a pivotal scene.

“I mean, one hopes it will be a dramatic moment. If you’re going to come for one day, one scene, you better deliver,” the “American Psycho” actress said. “But I was like, ‘Alright, where is the stunt coordinator? How are we going to work this out? How are we going to make it rehearsed so that we’re both comfortable but also visceral and messy?’ Trying to strike that balance is always a little tricky with fight sequences because you want everybody to be comfortable in the danger of it but also be lifted.”

And Sevigny is ready to work with co-star Chalamet again in a heartbeat.

“Of course, I mean, ahhh,” Sevigny said, explaining her dream Guadagnino collaborators. “Tilda [Swinton], obviously. I’d love to go tête-à-tête with Tilda. Mia Goth, I’m a huge fan of now. She was so great in ‘Suspiria.'”

Sevigny previously shared that Guadagnino gave her the “stink eye” after loudly gasping during a cannibal scene for “Bones and All” while at the Venice Film Festival premiere.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god. Wait until you screen this in New York and you get some New Yorkers in the theater, then it’s really going to come alive,'” Sevigny joked earlier this year.

Sevigny noted that her small role includes a voiceover and “some growling” while keeping her particular shocking sequence under wraps. “Oddly Luca texted me. He’s like, ‘I’m in the Midwest and doing this movie. I have a small but pivotal role. Would you come and do it?’” Sevigny said of how she came to star in the project. “And I was like, ‘I would come for one line for you.’ Then, I got the script. I was like, ‘I don’t even have one line.’”

She joked, “And I was like, ‘This motherfucker, again.’”

